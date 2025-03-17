MALAYSIA: Many people believe that switching to a less toxic, higher-paying job will automatically solve workplace stress. However, for some, burnout lingers even after finding a better work environment. One Malaysian worker recently shared their struggles with work fatigue despite leaving a highly stressful corporate job for a more fulfilling career in digital design.

Before switching, they worked in a low-ranking corporate role where their responsibilities matched those of a manager, but their salary remained at an assistant level. Office politics, workplace discrimination, overwhelming workloads, and being scapegoated by seniors drained them both mentally and physically. The toxic environment led to frequent medical leave due to stress-induced exhaustion.

After finally quitting, they were relieved to be free from the toxicity. However, after a few months in a new, supposedly better job, burnout crept back in. Despite higher pay, manageable workloads, and a supportive work culture, they found themselves feeling just as exhausted as before, questioning whether this was a lasting impact of past workplace trauma or if modern work culture itself was simply draining.

The impact of workplace trauma on mental health

For many employees, toxic workplaces leave long-term scars that don’t just disappear with a job change. Workplace trauma, also known as workplace PTSD, can manifest as anxiety, reduced motivation, emotional detachment, and chronic exhaustion, even in new roles with better conditions.

The worker’s experience reflects a common issue: when a person has been overworked, disrespected, or unfairly treated for too long, they may struggle to recover fully. The fear of returning to the same toxic patterns can linger, causing mental fatigue and disengagement even in a healthier workplace.

While workplace trauma can contribute to ongoing burnout, some argue that work itself is inherently draining, no matter how good the job is. Many professionals, even in well-paying, fulfilling careers, still experience burnout due to excessive workloads, unrealistic deadlines, or a lack of work-life balance.

This raises the question: are people just tired of working, period? The global workforce is increasingly discussing workplace fatigue and the desire for a more balanced life, leading to conversations about burnout recovery, setting boundaries, and redefining career satisfaction.

Healing from burnout and workplace trauma

Overcoming burnout and past job trauma requires active healing and boundary-setting. Recognising the signs of burnout is crucial, as it helps individuals distinguish whether their exhaustion stems from past trauma or present job stress. Switching jobs may remove external stressors, but mental recovery takes time. Taking breaks, seeking therapy, or practising mindfulness can help in the healing process.

Even in a healthier job, overcommitting to work can lead to burnout. Learning to say no, prioritising tasks, and separating work from personal life is essential. Instead of expecting a new job to fix everything instantly, focusing on long-term growth and sustainable work habits can help in adjusting to a new environment.

Public perception: Burnout is more common than we think

Many people relate to the struggle of burnout despite changing jobs. On Reddit, users shared their thoughts on whether job fatigue is inevitable or if it’s a sign of something deeper. One netizen admitted, “I’m in the same boat. Thinking it’s time for me to jump ship again,” suggesting that even frequent job changes may not completely eliminate burnout.

Another pointed out a harsh reality: “Job is fun only for very few fortunate people. It’s not supposed to be fun. Even in the same job, some projects are more interesting than others, but everything gets boring after a while.” This highlights the inevitable cycle of work fatigue, regardless of how enjoyable a job initially seems.

However, some believe burnout can be managed with self-care and perspective. One user advised, “Burnout is a normal occurrence in any field. It’s a sign your body and mind need a break. Reward yourself regularly, even with small things, to stay motivated. Also, start your day with a positive attitude. It works like a charm!”

Another user explained that past job trauma doesn’t disappear overnight, saying, “Your situation is more common than you think. Many people who escape a toxic workplace expect to feel better immediately, but the mental and emotional baggage from the previous job doesn’t just disappear.”

These insights suggest that while switching jobs may improve conditions, addressing workplace trauma, setting boundaries, and maintaining work-life balance are just as important for avoiding long-term burnout.

Is it time for a new conversation on work-life balance?

The Malaysian worker’s story highlights an ongoing issue in modern work culture: Is burnout the result of toxic workplaces or simply an unavoidable part of working life? While leaving a bad job can be a step towards healing, recovering from past workplace trauma takes time, and even the best jobs can still be mentally and physically draining.

As more employees re-evaluate their careers, conversations around work-life balance, mental health, and sustainable productivity are becoming increasingly important. Whether it’s about switching jobs, taking breaks, or redefining personal career goals, the key is finding a path that supports both financial stability and overall well-being.

At the same time, companies must recognise their role in fostering healthier work environments. Offering better support systems, prioritising employee well-being, and promoting a culture that values rest and recovery can significantly reduce burnout. After all, a productive workforce is not one that is overworked, but one that is engaged, motivated, and well-rested.

Read also: ‘I stayed loyal for 4 years, but they never valued me’: M’sian worker details years of mistreatment in toxic company

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)