MALAYSIA: Toxic work environments can take a serious toll on mental health, self-esteem, and career growth, especially when employees are undervalued, overworked, and constantly criticised. In Malaysia, where family-run businesses are common, many workers struggle with poor management, workplace favouritism, and unfair treatment.

One Malaysian worker recently shared on Reddit their four-year struggle in a toxic company— enduring low pay, relentless criticism, and mental exhaustion. Despite their loyalty, they were met with derogatory remarks from upper management, often scolded in front of colleagues for issues beyond their control.

Verbal abuse and lack of recognition

For years, the worker endured unreasonable demands and harsh criticism from management. They described how their WhatsApp messages, emails, and verbal interactions were filled with demeaning comments, labelling them as slow, difficult to understand, and a disappointment, rather than recognising their contributions.

Their frustration deepened as colleagues manipulated them into escalating issues to management, leading to public scoldings or even being sent home. The next day, blame would shift again—this time in company-wide emails where everyone was CC’d.

Even when they finally received some benefits this year, it came at the cost of continued mistreatment and emotional distress. In the end, they realised that no matter how much they endured, they would never be truly valued.

Reddit reactions: Advice from netizens

Many Reddit users related to the worker’s experience, offering support and practical advice on escaping a toxic workplace.

One netizen stressed the importance of documenting workplace abuse, advising, “Screenshot everything and save it in the cloud. Make a proper timeline of the abuse. Find another job, jump, then report them to Pejabat Buruh.”

Another commenter pointed out that many family-run businesses lack proper management practices.“The thing about some family businesses is the lack of common sense. Owners expect workers to be ‘like family’—which means long hours and low pay. If HR won’t help you, it’s up to you to help yourself,” they stated.

Others encouraged the worker to cut their losses and move on, rather than waste time arguing with toxic management. “If the environment is toxic, there is no point in arguing. If you have proof and the labour department can take action, then proceed. If not, just be thankful that you are capable of leaving and find something better. Time doesn’t wait. Focus on yourself. Best of luck to your future,” the user stated.

The impact of a toxic workplace on mental health

In Malaysia, toxic workplace culture remains a widespread issue, especially in small businesses and family-run companies. Some business owners expect employees to work long hours for low pay, treating them as though they are part of the family but without the mutual respect and fair compensation that should come with it.

Without proper human resource policies or employee protection, many workers are left to suffer in silence, feeling trapped by financial security concerns. This dilemma isn’t new and is often experienced by many people in the workforce.

Knowing when to walk away

No job is worth constant verbal abuse, underpayment, or emotional distress. Employees deserve a workplace where their skills are respected and fairly rewarded.

While quitting without a plan isn’t always realistic, taking steps to secure a new job, document mistreatment, and report unethical practices can help workers transition to healthier workplaces.

Staying too long in a toxic job can hinder personal and professional growth, trapping employees in a cycle of negativity and self-doubt. A healthy workplace should foster learning, collaboration, and career progression—not fear and frustration.

By recognising red flags early and taking proactive steps, workers can rebuild their confidence, develop new skills, and find opportunities that truly align with their goals.

