MALAYSIA: Job-hopping has become the norm among young professionals, particularly in the tech industry. Many believe switching jobs every one to two years is the fastest way to increase salary, gain new skills, and escape toxic workplaces.

Social media is filled with advice encouraging workers to “lompat selagi boleh” (job-hop while you can), reinforcing the idea that staying too long in one company means missing out on better opportunities.

However, what happens when you’re happy with your job? That’s the dilemma one Malaysian software engineer recently shared online. Despite receiving constant nudges from friends to leave her first job, she feels content with her salary progression, work-life balance, and overall work environment. So, is job-hopping really a necessity, or should career decisions be based on personal goals rather than trends?

Why job-hopping isn’t always the answer

The software engineer, who has been with her first company for less than two years, sees no urgent reason to switch. Her employer provides biannual salary increments, a rare perk, where she has already received a 20% raise upon becoming permanent and a 16% increment in the following year, with another adjustment due mid-year. Financially, she feels her company rewards her well for an SME, making job-hopping for better pay less appealing.

Beyond salary, she enjoys a non-toxic work environment with respectful colleagues and a chill boss. The company doesn’t enforce unnecessary overtime, and work-from-home requests are granted without issue. She values having lump sum leave allocations, flexible approvals, and a workplace culture that respects personal time. Unlike companies that blur the boundaries between work and life with compulsory after-hours events, her employer only holds occasional festive gatherings.

From a skills perspective, she also doesn’t feel stagnant. Since the company doesn’t segregate frontend and backend roles, engineers get to work across multiple technologies based on project requirements. This hands-on exposure allows her to continuously learn new programming languages and frameworks, making her feel challenged and fulfilled in her role.

For now, she sees no reason to leave. While she remains open to reassessing in three to four years, she feels her current growth, stability, and well-being outweigh the pressure to follow the job-hopping trend.

Is social media influencing career decisions?

One of the key concerns she raises is whether social media has made job-hopping feel like a “must” rather than an option. There’s no shortage of posts urging young professionals to leave their jobs as soon as possible, reinforcing that staying in one company for too long is a career mistake.

While there are valid reasons for switching, such as escaping toxic environments, stagnation, or unfair pay, blindly hopping just because “everyone else is doing it” may not always be beneficial.

The “grass is greener” mindset can sometimes make employees overlook the positive aspects of their current workplace. Her situation highlights how loyalty to a company isn’t always a bad thing, especially if the job offers steady career progression, skill development, and a healthy work culture.

Reddit reactions: Stick with a rare gem

The engineer’s post sparked discussion among Reddit users, with many agreeing that there’s no need to job-hop if you’re happy where you are. One commenter wrote, “A good company is a rare gem now. Just stick to where you are.” This sentiment reflects how many workplaces today fail to provide fair pay, good management, and work-life balance, making it worth holding onto a great job when you find one.

Others pointed out that toxic workplaces may seem tolerable at first, but they take a toll over time. One user advised, “Lucky for you, you still have increments and a good company. Trust me, a toxic environment is doable at first, but later on, it will drain your mental health, which is not good in the long run.” This reinforces how mental well-being is just as important as financial growth and that switching jobs purely for money could come at the cost of stress and burnout.

Another commenter encouraged her to focus on adding value to her current role instead of worrying about leaving. They shared, “If you’re happy with your current job, you can continue. Instead, think of ways to add value to your work and showcase your performance to your boss to aim for better salary increases and promotions in the future.” This highlights how career growth doesn’t always mean leaving; it can also mean advancing within the same company through increased responsibilities and leadership opportunities.

The bottom line: Job-hopping should be a choice, not a trend

At the end of the day, job-hopping isn’t a one-size-fits-all strategy. While it can lead to higher salaries, new experiences, and career advancement, it shouldn’t be an obligation. Factors like job satisfaction, career growth, financial stability, and mental health should guide these decisions, not just external pressure from friends or social media trends.

For those in toxic workplaces with low pay and no growth, switching jobs may be the best move. But for those who are fairly compensated, learning valuable skills, and enjoying their work-life balance, staying put can be just as rewarding. Success looks different for everyone, and ultimately, the best career decisions are the ones that align with personal goals, not peer expectations.

Read also: Malaysian worker fired on the spot sparks debate online: Netizens weigh in

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)