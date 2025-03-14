MALAYSIA: Losing a job is never easy, but being fired abruptly during a meeting and asked to leave on the spot is a deeply unsettling experience. A Malaysian worker recently shared his ordeal online on Reddit under the /malaysia subreddit, describing how his employer shouted at him during a meeting and immediately terminated his employment. The incident left him in shock, uncertain of his rights, and afraid of what would happen next.

Now, as he prepares for mediation with the company, he is seeking guidance on how to navigate this unfamiliar and distressing situation. His story has sparked widespread debate online, with many netizens offering legal advice, personal experiences, and alternative perspectives on the case.

An abrupt termination

According to the worker, his employer angrily dismissed him during a meeting, but he initially chose to continue working rather than leave immediately. Shortly after, he found himself removed from company WhatsApp groups and his work email access blocked. When he reached out to HR for clarification, he was told to leave the premises immediately.

Determined to receive formal documentation of his dismissal, he refused to leave until he was given a termination letter. The letter cited poor performance, lack of respect for senior management and colleagues, and attitude problems as the reasons for his dismissal. However, he strongly disagreed with these claims and refused to sign the letter.

When he informed HR that he would escalate the matter to the Labour Department (JTK), he was directed to the Industrial Court, where a mediation session has since been scheduled. His situation is further complicated by the fact that he was still a probationary employee, with his probation period set to end in just a few weeks.

Fear and uncertainty in uncharted territory

For someone who has never been fired before, the emotional and professional impact of sudden termination can be overwhelming. The worker admitted feeling scared and unsure about how to present his case during mediation. While he has collected evidence, including a recording of the meeting, he is uncertain of his legal standing and has sought legal advice, though he has yet to receive a response from a law firm.

Being dismissed without prior notice or due process can feel deeply unfair and disorienting. The fear of financial instability, professional reputation damage, and the difficulty of securing new employment can make the situation even more stressful.

Netizens weigh in: Legal rights, fairness, and reflection

The case has generated divided opinions on the Reddit forum. Some users expressed support for the worker, sharing their own experiences of being dismissed unfairly.

One user recounted a similar incident, saying, “I have been in this situation before. I was shouted at and asked to leave. I left and never came back. I went to JTK and fought through. I got one month’s compensation plus the remaining wages for the month.” This suggests that pursuing legal action through JTK or Industrial Court can result in some form of compensation.

Others reminded the worker to ensure that he receives his final salary, regardless of the termination. One Redditor noted, “Don’t forget to receive your latest salary. It’s still your right to earn it.” In many cases, even when an employee is fired, they are still entitled to wages for work already completed, making it crucial to double-check payroll matters before leaving.

However, not all netizens sided with the worker. Some sceptical users questioned whether the story was one-sided. One commenter remarked, “Now I am curious to know from the company’s point of view as well. This seems too one-sided.”

Others pointed out that preparing a recording before entering the meeting suggested that the worker might have anticipated being fired. One commenter said, “It seems you went to the meeting prepared, knowing upfront that something bad was going to happen, by recording the meeting. I’m not a lawyer, but that seems like a red flag.”

Some users encouraged self-reflection, advising the worker to take a step back and assess whether the situation could have been handled differently. One thoughtful comment read, “This might definitely be distressing and uncharted territory for you, but amid all this, do take the time to reflect on what happened and if there was anything that could have been handled differently.”

The road ahead: Mediation and legal recourse

With an Industrial Court mediation session approaching, the worker must now focus on presenting his case effectively. Having evidence, such as the recorded meeting, emails, and company communication logs, will be crucial to prove he was wrongfully dismissed and seek compensation. Consulting with a labour lawyer before mediation could also provide clarity on his rights as a probationary employee.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding employment rights and being prepared for unexpected situations in the workplace.

