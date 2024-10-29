Home News

NUS to pump $120M into synthetic biology investment

October 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) has announced a strategic commitment of approximately S$120 million to be invested over the next six years into the development of synthetic biology.

This substantial investment is part of an initiative to position synthetic biology as a central pillar within NUS’s innovation ecosystem and to support Singapore’s transformation across various sectors.

Synthetic biology, a rapidly growing field, allows scientists to design and engineer biological systems, or “factories,” for sustainable and efficient production.

Traditional manufacturing processes, especially within the petrochemical industry, rely heavily on petrochemical products—major contributors to climate change.

By leveraging synthetic biology, NUS aims to drive greener and more sustainable practices within the chemical industry and beyond, offering a path toward reduced environmental impact and increased production efficiency.

As part of the initiative, NUS intends to cultivate a vibrant synthetic biology ecosystem on campus, collaborating with national and international research bodies.

This commitment aligns with Singapore’s broader goals to secure resource resilience and address climate change through innovation.

In addition to the financial investment, NUS will lead a national program that brings together researchers from diverse disciplines across local universities and institutions.

This collaborative approach will focus on designing engineered cells with specialized biomanufacturing functions, which could benefit various industries, particularly chemistry and materials.

NUS also plans to partner with leading global institutions in synthetic biology, reinforcing its vision to transform Singapore into a hub for sustainable biotechnological advancements.

