SINGAPORE: The overall job hiring activities in Singapore fell by 5% compared to the same time last year amid stagnation in sectors such as shipping, consumer goods, engineering, real estate, and oil & gas, the Singapore Business Review reports.

However, September hiring activity rose by 7%, according to foundit.

In terms of the month-on-month (MoM) increase, the education sector led hiring as it rose 4% MoM, driven by more investments from the government and private companies.

The retail, trade and logistics, import, export, sectors also saw a 3% MoM increase in hiring.

In contrast, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and the media and entertainment industries declined. The BFSI sector saw a 2% MoM drop, while media and entertainment fell by 1% MoM.

Looking at specific job roles, marketing and communications professionals saw the highest demand, with a 44% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 30% MoM rise.

Purchase, logistics, and supply chain roles also had a 29% increase, while finance and accounts roles grew by 11%, and legal positions increased by 9%.

However, demand for sales and business development roles fell by 13% MoM. Meanwhile, roles in software, hardware, telecom, and healthcare were among the least in demand. /TISG

