Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Photo: X.com/@DjokerNole
Sports
2 min.Read

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati Open, Netizen says “I think it’s a bad decision”

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

OHIO, U.S.A.: Top athlete Novak Djokovic has recently withdrawn from the 2025 Cincinnati Open, the only remaining tournament before the upcoming US Open. The Cincinnati Open is the seventh ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, and the final event of the North American hard-court swing before another Grand Slam. 

The Serbian athlete has not yet played in any major competitions since Wimbledon. Moreover, this will be the second consecutive year Djokovic will miss the event, and he will not have any more matches before the main draw of the US Open on August 24. 

The Cincinnati Open will happen from Aug 7 to 18. 

On social media, The Tennis Letter shared the news and stated: “Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Cincinnati. Looks like he will not play any lead up hard court event ahead of the U.S. Open.” 


Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments. One netizen remarked: “He had a great opportunity to retire with grace and honour at Wimbledon 2025. It’s a shame to see a Tennis player of his stature desperately chasing his 25th major. Looks really bad the way he gets owned by Sinner. It’s not just his body/age; it’s his game and tennis that is slow and obsolete. Hope he gathers the courage to leave in Melbourne 2026.” 

Another netizen stated: “Surprising move by Novak. Skipping all the hard-court lead-ups is a big risk, but he knows how to prepare for the big stage. All eyes on the US Open now.” 

One more netizen declared: “I think it’s a bad decision. I think he needs match play to stay sharp, and I think it helps to collect as much data as you can against the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz.” 

Djokovic’s 2025 season

Unfortunately, Djokovic has been approaching his match appearances in an unusual manner this season, giving more importance to giving his body enough rest, recovery, and training. 

Currently, Djokovic is ranked World No. 6, with a record of 26-9. He won the Geneva Open last May, which allowed him to reach his 100th career singles title. 

At this year’s Wimbledon, he was able to mark his 100th match win at the iconic grass-court Grand Slam when he defeated Miomir Kecmanovic and managed to win nine games in a row during the match. 

During this win, Djokovic expressed: “Wimbledon is a favourite and a dream tournament of not just myself but the majority of players.” 

“Growing up, most kids dream of winning here, and I’ve been blessed to do that many times here. Any history I make in my favourite tournament… I’m blessed,” he added. 

Djokovic hoped to win his 25th Grand Slam title this year; however, when he lost to Sinner at this year’s Wimbledon semi-finals, he expressed that the chances were now diminished.

Read more about Djokovic’s 2025 Wimbledon story here.

