Novak Djokovic feels ‘blessed’ to make history at Wimbledon, his favorite tournament

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: Novak Djokovic is now moving forward to the last 16 at Wimbledon, and this marks his 100th match win at the iconic grass-court Grand Slam.

The top athlete recently won against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic and managed to win nine games in a row during the match. This season, he is pursuing the 25th Grand Slam title of his career, and now he is on his way to fight for the Wimbledon title as he faces Alex de Minaur next in the round of 16.

With this, Djokovic admitted: “Wimbledon is a favourite and a dream tournament of not just myself but the majority of players.”

He added, “Growing up, most kids dream of winning here, and I’ve been blessed to do that many times here. Any history I make in my favourite tournament… I’m blessed.”

Highlights of the match

During the first set, both Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic had opportunities to break serve, resulting in a tie score of 3-3. However, Djokovic upped his game and eventually took a 5-3 lead.

Djokovic remained dominant in the first set and finished it with a score of 6-3. The Serbian also won all three previous matches against Kecmanovic, and his familiarity with the game led him to a 2-0 lead in the second set.

Djokovic then won seven games in a row, making the score 4-0. He broke serve again and held his own serve to win nine games straight and take the second set with a score of 6-0.

Kecmanovic took the third set with a 1-0 lead, but Djokovic regained control and won with a final scoreline of 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 in a time span of one hour and 47 minutes.

When asked about his match with de Minaur, Djokovic stated: “Alex has also improved his game tremendously in the last couple of years. He’s playing the tennis of his life. He’s definitely knocking on the door of the final stages of Grand Slams.”

“Just a tough, very tough challenge expected. I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a great test to see where my game is at against a top player like Alex,” he added.

On social media, Djokovic raved: “100th Wimbledon win. 1dem00. 🫶🏼 … It’s a pleasure to play with a great player and friend from Serbia as always @miomirk 🇷🇸(translated)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)



Netizens showed their support by commenting: “He is truly a spectacular human being 😍,” “The wolf with fire in the eyes is comback….idemoooo 🔥🔥🔥,” “Haven’t seen anything quite like you 🐐,” and “A privilege to watch this with my own eyes!! Congrats!!! 🥳🥳 So proud to be your fan ✨.”