Wednesday, March 4, 2026
2 min.Read

‘No future growth for you’: Manager’s comment pushes 39-year-old to consider career switch after spending 11 years in the company

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: “There’s no future growth for you in this company.”

After hearing those words from his manager, a Singaporean man who devoted 11 years of his life to the company has finally started wondering whether it might be time to let go of his desktop publishing artist role and try something completely different.

The 39-year-old said he had never really thought about quitting before, even though he knew the work culture was toxic and the pay was bad. When he started, he was earning S$1,500 a month. Now, more than a decade later, it has only risen to S$2,700. 

However, everything changed after his manager’s blunt remark.

Now, as he recognises that he needs to take action, he has been contemplating a switch to an IT support role, though he is unsure whether companies would still accept him.

“I’m not sure if it’s the right move at my age. I have no prior IT experience except for a Higher NITEC IT certificate from 2005, and I’ve already used up all my SkillsFuture credits.”

See also  ‘I want to quit but I’ll be broke’: Singaporean employee feels trapped in mentally draining role

Switching careers

Switching careers in your late 30s or 40s can feel like a big challenge and a bit intimidating, but it’s absolutely doable.

If you’re thinking about taking the leap, career experts recommend starting with these steps:

Assess your circumstances

Before you hand in your resignation, check your finances and responsibilities first. Ask yourself, do you have enough savings to get by while you’re looking for a new role? Are any of your family members relying on your income? If so, will they support you with your plans?

Identify your transferable skills

When switching careers, it’s important to identify which of your skills can carry over to your new field. This could include communication, analytical thinking, emotional intelligence, leadership, collaboration, adaptability, or creativity. Whatever your strengths are, make sure they are relevant and useful for the industry you plan to enter.

Use your network

Your professional network is one of your most powerful resources. Reach out to your former colleagues, friends, mentors, or LinkedIn contacts. Ask about their experiences. Learn what the industry is really like. 

See also  China’s P2P lending nightmare leaves investors with 3 sobering lessons

Know your reasons before you quit

Before you leave your current job, take a moment to reflect on why you want to make a career change. This will help you figure out whether you are seeking a whole new career or just a new company, role, or work environment.

Try it out first

Before committing to a full-time role, test the waters first. You can look for freelance projects, volunteer or get an internship, shadow someone in the field, or launch a side hustle. These experiences will give you a clear sense of whether the work is truly the right fit for you.

Read also: ‘He called me useless’ — SG employee claims manager hurled insults at him for taking MC during notice period

