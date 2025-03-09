SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man who’s been working as a desktop publishing (DTP) artist for 11 years took to Reddit to ask if he should switch to an IT support role, where he might have better career prospects.

In a recent post on the “Ask Singapore” Reddit forum, the man shared that he’s been dealing with a “toxic working environment for years” and that his manager recently told him that there will be no future growth for him in the company.

He also revealed that despite having spent over a decade in his role, his salary has only increased from S$1,500 when he first started to just S$2,700.

Based on the salary progression within his company, he also estimates that it would take another “five to six years” to reach the ceiling of approximately S$3,200.

“I’m stuck in this dead-end job,” he said. “I’ve been considering switching to IT support, but I’m not sure if it’s the right move at my age. I have no prior IT experience except for a Higher NITEC IT cert back in 2005 and already spent all my SkillsFuture credits.”

Looking for guidance, he asked the Reddit community, “For those who have made a mid-career switch to IT (or know someone who did), is it worth it? What’s the best way to start? Are there companies in Singapore willing to hire someone like me?”

“You already missed out on your golden age to upskill and climb”

In the comments, several Singaporean Reddit users warned the man that switching to IT support might not be much of an improvement, as it was also considered a dead-end job. Some also pointed out that breaking into the industry could be difficult, as the job market was already saturated with candidates holding IT degrees and relevant certifications.

One user said, “Sorry to hear this. It’s very unlikely in my opinion to have a mid-career switch to IT. There are more supplies than demand, and these are for those with an actual full-time IT degree.”

Another commented, “IT support has already been offshored, and other IT entry-level positions have a minimum degree requirement. You missed out on your golden age already to upskill and climb… If I were you, honestly, I’d go for a sales job commission based anywhere that takes me.”

A third remarked, “IT support is on its way to extinction via automation. Do not switch to it, I cannot stress this enough.”

Still, despite his scepticism, a few users encouraged him to make the transition. One user suggested, “If IT is your interest, narrow it down. Which part of IT? Helpdesk, cyber, IT engineering, etc.? The first step, I’d say, is to take some relevant certifications and be knowledgeable in it.”

Another wrote, “The job market is bad, but it is worth a try. Even the lowest paying job in the field for juniors would be your ceiling salary.”

Switching careers

Career experts say there’s no age limit when it comes to switching careers. Many people switch paths in their 30s, 40s, or even later, often finding more satisfaction in doing something they truly enjoy. If you’re feeling burnt out, struggling to stay motivated, or dreaming of a better salary and work-life balance, then it might be time to rethink your options.

Starting from scratch

Before handing in your notice, it’s worth considering whether you’re truly prepared to start from scratch. Career changes can be exciting but require effort, patience, and sometimes a financial sacrifice. If you’re moving into a completely different industry, you might have to accept an entry-level role, a pay cut, or even return to school to gain the right qualifications. This is why careful planning is key.

Shayna Joubert, a career expert from Northeastern University, suggests researching the educational and training requirements of your desired career.

Some questions that you need to consider are:

1. Do you need a specific degree to work in this field?

2. Even if a degree is not required, do most employers still prefer candidates who have one?

3. Are there any certifications or licences you need to obtain?

4. Can you gain these qualifications while working, or do they need to be completed beforehand?

5. What skills from your current job can carry over to the new role?

