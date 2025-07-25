// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 25, 2025
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore buildings
Photo: Freepik/freestockcenter
Business
1 min.Read

New Silk Road hedge fund shuts down after weak returns, US investors pullback and founders’ decision to ‘hang up their boots’

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: New Silk Road Investment Pte is shutting down after years of weak returns and as US investors’ enthusiasm for liquid equity investments in Asia waned, cutting the fund’s assets from nearly S$2 billion in 2021 to S$615 million by the end of 2024.

However, Bloomberg reported that the firm wasn’t forced to wind down because of deficits but because both founders, now in their 60s, opted for a slower pace, with no immediate successors ready to take over the business.

The firm, one of Singapore’s early hedge funds and among the first foreign investors in China’s onshore markets, was founded in 2009 by Yik Luen Hoong, a former Deutsche Bank executive, and Raymond Goh, who previously led Asian equities at GIC.

While Mr Hoong noted that the firm’s traditional source of funding from US institutions had been “less enthusiastic” about liquid equity investments in Asia in recent years, “in no small part due to geopolitical reasons,” he added: “We had just decided to hang up our boots to return the capital to our investors so that they can pursue a more appropriate strategy of the time. It’s as simple as two veterans choosing a different path in life.”

See also  Hedge Funds vs Mutual Funds vs ETFs – Which Should I Invest In?

Mr Hoong confirmed the firm’s closure in an email to Bloomberg, stating that all capital will be returned to investors.

The fund’s performance struggled in recent years. Its Asia Landmark Fund and China Fund recorded losses in three of the last five years. In 2022, Asia Landmark Fund dropped by 28% while China Fund fell 19%, alongside the 22% decline in China’s CSI 300 Index.

“We are just one of many active value funds in Asia that have not been the favour of the time,” he said, adding that the market had shifted in a way that no longer supports a “longer-term fundamental investing approach with value bias”.

New Silk Road had already started scaling back earlier this year, cutting staff in Shanghai and closing a more recently launched Southeast Asia fund, although the number of roles affected remains unclear.

Mr Hoong, who acknowledged that active management in Asia has been “tough,” also noted that Singapore remains a successful hub for hedge funds. /TISG

See also  SG Budget 2020: Analysts estimate Covid-19 relief package of S$700m

Read also: Will Cathay Cineplexes soon bid its final farewell amid millions in debt?

Hot this week

Lifestyle

‘Every morning at Khatib MRT is a struggle,’ says SG commuter

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to highlight...
Lifestyle

PRC Chinese seeks advice on how to integrate into SG society

SINGAPORE: After an expat asked for advice on Reddit...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SBS bus captain returns wallet with work permit, S$2,400 to grateful passenger, says: ‘It was the right thing to do’

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit told the heartwarming story of a...

Employer slammed for restricting helper’s phone use to just 2 hours a day

SINGAPORE: An employer was slammed online for limiting her...

Ex-preschool teacher pleads guilty to kicking 4-year-old girl, leaving bruise

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (July 22), a 57-year-old former preschool...

Maid says, ‘My employer wants me to wake up early and work on time, but she never lets me sleep on time’

SINGAPORE: One foreign domestic helper took to Facebook to...

Business

Neonergia courts GIC to fuel Brazil’s power grid

SINGAPORE: Neoenergia plans to propose a sale of its...

Singapore’s core inflation stays at 0.6% in June, below economists’ forecast

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation, which excludes private road transport...

Singaporean man shocked as friend with master’s degree only gets S$3.2k–S$3.5k job offers

SINGAPORE: It seems that holding a master’s degree no...

Tech tsunami: AI rewrites Singapore’s PMET playbook

SINGAPORE - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quickly changing Singapore's...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore