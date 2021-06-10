Uncategorized Netizens praise Sengkang MPs for diligently monitoring new cleaners amid restrictions

Netizens praise Sengkang MPs for diligently monitoring new Anchorvale cleaners amid restrictions

hopes Team Sengkang will soon be able to meet residents again

WP screenshot: Jamus Lim

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Uncategorized
- Advertisement -

Singapore—On Wednesday (June 9), MP (Workers’ Party—Sengkang GRC) posted on Facebook that , the ward he is responsible for, recently changed its cleaning contractor and that he and his fellow MPs have been checking on the area to ensure that the cleaners are doing a good job.

He and Ms He Ting Ru (Buangkok), Ms Raeesah Khan (Compassvale), and Mr Louis Chua (Rivervale) “deployed to different pockets” of the estate to monitor the performance of the new contractor.

This is especially vital given the pandemic and the Covid cases found in Sengkang. Thorough cleaning is needed to prevent the disease from spreading.

But given the restrictions Singapore is under during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), only two people can gather at a time, which means the Workers’ Party MPs cannot rely on a team of volunteers for checking on the area.

- Advertisement -

Nevertheless, Dr Lim seemed to have found something to be grateful for in the overcast weather, “which meant (relatively) less sweaty backs!” he wrote.

The MP may have been referring to a picture that went viral last week of himself going around Sengkang drenched in sweat. 

One netizen who shared the photo wrote, “When Jamus Lim said “Gam Xia, Sengkang”, he surely meant it. 

“Seen here doing his rounds quietly alone in 33°C & probably 99.99% humidity! No entourage, no SPH photographers, no gongs, no bells, no airs.”

- Advertisement -

Dr Lim added that he hopes “restrictions on gathering sizes lift by mid-month”, and that “#TeamSengkang will be able to meet, as a group, with residents again”.

The diligent monitoring of the Sengkang MPs did not go unnoticed online, and many netizens thanked them for their hard work.

- Advertisement -

The comments also indicate that there is indeed a problem with cleanliness at Anchorvale. And one netizen even offered to work with Dr Lim for the improvement of the area.

/TISG

 

Read also: He Ting Ru outlines new safety measures at Sengkang to prevent further Covid spread from Anchorvale cluster

He Ting Ru outlines new safety measures at Sengkang to prevent further Covid spread from Anchorvale cluster

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Celebrity

BTS member tells Indian food delivery rider to be careful on the road

Seoul -- A radio station in Kerala, India, recently interviewed a local man who worked as a food delivery rider in Korea. Fortunately for him, he has achieved what most K-pop fans can only dream of --  meeting four members of...
View Post
Featured News

Man says it is ‘racist that Indians marry Chinese because it is predatory’ in viral video

Singapore -- In a video that went viral over the weekend, a Chinese man was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman. The 9-minute-video, taken by the woman herself and posted on the Indian man,...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee on short break until June 11, looks forward to end of Phase 2

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be taking a short break from Monday (Jun 7) to Friday (Jun 11). The Prime Minister's Office announced Mr Lee's local leave on Sunday (Jun 6), noting that no acting prime minister will be...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent