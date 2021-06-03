- Advertisement -

Singapore— After a Covid-19 cluster was discovered at Anchorvale earlier this week, new measures to ensure health and safety have been put in place.

The new measures were announced by Ms He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang GRC) in a Facebook post addressed to Sengkang residents on Wednesday (June 2).

The infections are believed to have spread from a coffee shop at Block 308 Anchorvale Road, to which five of the 19 community cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on May 31 were linked.

The coffee shop is temporarily closed for deep cleaning to curb the spread of Covid-19. It will not reopen until June 13.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, MOH encouraged individuals who visited the coffee shop between May 13 and 30 to get tested for Covid free of charge at a Regional Swabbing Centre, said Sengkang MP Dr Jamus Lim in a May 31 Facebook post.

Ms He, who leads the Sengkang MPs, assured residents that the “Sengkang Town Council remains committed in our fight against the evolving pandemic through our continued efforts to ensure the health and safety of all in our community”.

Among the new health and safety measures are the disinfection of high-contact touch points such as elevator buttons, railings, and letterboxes every day.

Shared spaces have also been limited at Sengkang. “In line with the latest measures implemented by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of National Development (MND) on limiting the sizes of group gatherings at common areas, SKTC has blockaded shared facilities in our town such as barbeque areas,” Ms He wrote.

Safe distancing is also being advocated by the town council through demarcating seats in void decks and other common areas where large groups gather.

“Let us remain united as a community, and look out for one another as we stay safe and healthy,” she added.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday (June 2), MOH announced in a Covid-19 update that it was expanding free testing at Sengkang to everyone who had visited the shops at 455 Sengkang West Avenue from May 12 to 31 “to pre-emptively mitigate any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission”.

“All visitors to the shops at 455 Sengkang West Avenue from 12 to 30 May 2021 are advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. They are encouraged to visit a Regional Screening Centre or Swab and Send Home (SASH) Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free Covid-19 test,” the ministry wrote.

/TISG

Read also: Pritam Singh addresses residents concern over screening centre near their home

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg