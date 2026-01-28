// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Hooters Clarke Quay, Singapore
Photo: Google Maps
Business
1 min.Read

Netizens praise Hooters Singapore managing director for retaining staff in new business

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Netizens have praised Hooters Singapore managing director Selena Chua for keeping her staff on board in her new venture, Beans & Barrels, a fusion bistro, after the 30-year-old American casual dining chain announced it would close this Saturday (Jan 31).

“If I close Hooters, what happens to my staff?” Ms Chua told 8days.sg, adding that some of them have grown old with the business longer than she had.

Her head chef, who started with no prior culinary experience, has been with the brand for nearly 24 years, while her general manager began as a waitress when Hooters first opened in 1996.

She adds that with her new venture, operations will be more manageable, and most importantly, her team won’t suddenly be without jobs.

Nearly all of her team, about 10 people, will be joining her at the new restaurant. She says their pay will remain the same.

Her commitment to her team moved netizens, who described her as a “caring and understanding” boss for putting her staff first.

See also  Najib fails in latest bid to disqualify Sri Ram as lead prosecutor in 1MDB trials

One commenter said, I am glad they have decided to retain the existing staff at their new venture,” while another called on others to support her new business, adding, “She did it from the heart for her employees!”

Last October, former Gong Cha Singapore CEO Kang Puay Seng did something similar for his more than 20 full-time staff. Today, they’re part of his new bubble tea brand, Cai Ca. /TISG

Read also: Filmhouse set to bring indie films back to Golden Mile Tower after The Projector closure

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Private-hire drivers hesitant on EV switch amid ‘wasted’ time on charging cars

SINGAPORE: Private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers have been hesitant to...

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Revenge quitting: Employees strike back against toxic workplaces

SINGAPORE: Revenge quitting is on the rise. Employees are...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //