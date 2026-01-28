Netizens praise Hooters Singapore managing director for retaining staff in new business

SINGAPORE: Netizens have praised Hooters Singapore managing director Selena Chua for keeping her staff on board in her new venture, Beans & Barrels, a fusion bistro, after the 30-year-old American casual dining chain announced it would close this Saturday (Jan 31).

“If I close Hooters, what happens to my staff?” Ms Chua told 8days.sg, adding that some of them have grown old with the business longer than she had.

Her head chef, who started with no prior culinary experience, has been with the brand for nearly 24 years, while her general manager began as a waitress when Hooters first opened in 1996.

She adds that with her new venture, operations will be more manageable, and most importantly, her team won’t suddenly be without jobs.

Nearly all of her team, about 10 people, will be joining her at the new restaurant. She says their pay will remain the same.

Her commitment to her team moved netizens, who described her as a “caring and understanding” boss for putting her staff first.

One commenter said, “I am glad they have decided to retain the existing staff at their new venture,” while another called on others to support her new business, adding, “She did it from the heart for her employees!”

Last October, former Gong Cha Singapore CEO Kang Puay Seng did something similar for his more than 20 full-time staff. Today, they’re part of his new bubble tea brand, Cai Ca. /TISG

