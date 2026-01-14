// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Filmhouse set to bring indie films back to Golden Mile Tower after The Projector closure

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: A new independent cinema, Filmhouse, is taking over the three-screen space at Golden Mile Tower, where the independent cinema and arts venue The Projector operated before it announced its closure on Aug 19.

Filmhouse, led by The Projector’s former general manager Sharon Tan and several members of her previous core team, is set for a soft launch in late January or early February, as reported by Channel News Asia.

With the tower still without takers after having been up for en bloc sale multiple times, starting Filmhouse felt all the more necessary for the team.

41-year-old Ms Tan, who will take on the same role at the new cinema, knows they are taking a risk, but she believes this new start should be about endurance.

She said, “I want film to endure as a medium, and I really want the cinema to endure as a place to enjoy that film. And finally, I want the building to endure. So we’re taking action first, and hopefully people will support us. I hope they see the point.”

Filmhouse is backed by a Chinese national and Singapore permanent resident who was really saddened by The Projector’s closure. He is a cinephile who works in a corporate role unrelated to film and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Ms Tan said he’s just so happy to be able to watch films again and wants everyone to enjoy it too.

Cinemagoers who have not visited The Projector have shared their excitement online, with some looking forward to more Hong Kong films.

Titles expected to be screened during the soft launch include the Norwegian film Sentimental Value, Hamnet, and the comedy-drama Rental Family. /TISG

Read also: The Projector founder calls on Singaporeans to support creative and cultural businesses for S’pore to thrive as cinema announces closure

