More than 20 former Gong Cha Singapore staff now working at new bubble tea brand Cai Ca

SINGAPORE: More than 20 full-time staff who previously worked at Gong Cha Singapore outlets are now part of the team at the new bubble tea brand Cai Ca. Founded by former Gong Cha Singapore CEO Kang Puay Seng, Cai Ca has opened six outlets in locations formerly run by the Taiwanese chain, which closed its 29 outlets in the city-state early last month ahead of its 2026 relaunch.

“From the first day we ended operations, every member of the team faced unimaginable pressure. Day and night, they worked tirelessly, running together towards building our in-house brand,” said Mr Kang, who also co-founded the local Mr Bean soy milk chain, as reported by VnExpress International, citing The Straits Times.

The new bubble tea chain, Mr Kang told Channel News Asia (CNA), was developed in roughly a month, has opened at Bugis Junction, Century Square, King Albert Park, Lot One, Northpoint City, and NUS UTown, with another outlet planned at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

AsiaOne reported that Cai Ca’s menu features drinks made with Japanese soya milk and tea, including Da Hong Pao Soy Milk Tea, Osmanthus Soy Milk Tea, and Toffee Chewy Pearl Soy Milk Tea. The brand also offers fresh milk tea and other tea options and plans to introduce healthier drinks and snacks alongside its beverages.

Mr Kang said they want to first build a strong brand image and product quality before gradually expanding. /TISG

