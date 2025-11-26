// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Cai Ca
Photo: Google Maps
Business
1 min.Read

More than 20 former Gong Cha Singapore staff now working at new bubble tea brand Cai Ca

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: More than 20 full-time staff who previously worked at Gong Cha Singapore outlets are now part of the team at the new bubble tea brand Cai Ca. Founded by former Gong Cha Singapore CEO Kang Puay Seng, Cai Ca has opened six outlets in locations formerly run by the Taiwanese chain, which closed its 29 outlets in the city-state early last month ahead of its 2026 relaunch.

“From the first day we ended operations, every member of the team faced unimaginable pressure. Day and night, they worked tirelessly, running together towards building our in-house brand,” said Mr Kang, who also co-founded the local Mr Bean soy milk chain, as reported by VnExpress International, citing The Straits Times.

The new bubble tea chain, Mr Kang told Channel News Asia (CNA), was developed in roughly a month, has opened at Bugis Junction, Century Square, King Albert Park, Lot One, Northpoint City, and NUS UTown, with another outlet planned at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

See also  RHB partners Warner Bros for Justice League debit cards

AsiaOne reported that Cai Ca’s menu features drinks made with Japanese soya milk and tea, including Da Hong Pao Soy Milk Tea, Osmanthus Soy Milk Tea, and Toffee Chewy Pearl Soy Milk Tea. The brand also offers fresh milk tea and other tea options and plans to introduce healthier drinks and snacks alongside its beverages.

Mr Kang said they want to first build a strong brand image and product quality before gradually expanding. /TISG

Read also: More Singapore retailers turn to short-term leases to manage shifting consumer habits and rising expenses, despite higher rents for shorter tenures

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

Thailand warns ASEAN will struggle to re-engage Myanmar even after elections

BANGKOK: Thailand’s foreign minister offered a sobering dose of...
Asia

China, Malaysia vow deeper security and high-tech cooperation in high-level talks

BEIJING: China and Malaysia struck a warm and cooperative...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

China exports economic woes to Singapore and beyond?

A viral video by Singaporean finance educator, Loo Cheng...

Singapore requires Apple and Google to take measures to curb government impersonation scams on iMessage and Google Messages

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has directed Apple...

Amazon directs its engineers to use Kiro over rival AI coding tools

Amazon has directed its engineers to use its own...

28 y/o SG worker with S$100k savings asks ‘if she should take a career break’ after new job leaves her overwhelmed

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old worker with around S$100,000 in savings...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //