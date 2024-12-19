SINGAPORE: Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest number of hires in sales and business development, according to a report by Randstad Singapore.

The survey found that 49% of employers plan to increase their workforce in 2025, while 40% expect to keep the same number of employees. According to Singapore Business Review, 45% of employers expect sales and business development to be top priorities for hiring, given the importance of revenue generation.

In addition, more than two in 10 (23%) employers also plan to hire more tech talent next year, while 13% are focusing on digital transformation and AI professionals.

However, employers are facing major recruitment challenges, with 66% reporting a shortage of candidates with the necessary skills and 38% dealing with fierce competition for talent.

To address these challenges, 38% of organisations plan to increase their budgets for technical roles, while 30% will focus on promoting from within to fill positions.

More than four in 10 (43%) companies also expect salary increases of 3% to 5%.

David Blasco, country director at Randstad Singapore, said that as employers face a shortage of talent, there is a higher demand for professionals skilled in AI, data analytics, and digital infrastructure, along with a strong focus on roles that drive revenue and business growth. /TISG

