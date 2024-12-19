;
Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

ByMary Alavanza

December 19, 2024
Singapore Skyline. Singapore`s business district.

SINGAPORE: Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest number of hires in sales and business development, according to a report by Randstad Singapore.

The survey found that 49% of employers plan to increase their workforce in 2025, while 40% expect to keep the same number of employees. According to Singapore Business Review, 45% of employers expect sales and business development to be top priorities for hiring, given the importance of revenue generation.

In addition, more than two in 10 (23%) employers also plan to hire more tech talent next year, while 13% are focusing on digital transformation and AI professionals.

However, employers are facing major recruitment challenges, with 66% reporting a shortage of candidates with the necessary skills and 38% dealing with fierce competition for talent.

To address these challenges, 38% of organisations plan to increase their budgets for technical roles, while 30% will focus on promoting from within to fill positions.

See also  Upskilling could be win-win solution for employers and employees dissatisfied with current hybrid work model

More than four in 10 (43%) companies also expect salary increases of 3% to 5%.

David Blasco, country director at Randstad Singapore, said that as employers face a shortage of talent, there is a higher demand for professionals skilled in AI, data analytics, and digital infrastructure, along with a strong focus on roles that drive revenue and business growth. /TISG

Read also: Only 16% of Singapore employers support full remote work arrangements

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Mercator report: Singapore leads the world in speedy ad hoc task completion, but struggles with cost efficiency

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

DBS report: Suburban retail set to outpace central malls in 2025 as local demand soars and space remains tight

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

GIC to invest additional S$150M in Asia Healthcare Holdings

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Relationships

‘I just feel so tired,’ S’porean shares his father backed out of financially supporting his uni education

December 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

New measures to strengthen enforcement of child access orders spark debate ahead of January 2 rollout

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Digital banks in Singapore surge in revenue but sink deeper into losses as profit proves elusive

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.