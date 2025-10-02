‘My wife hired an attractive Filipino maid’ — Husband asks, ‘Should I tell my wife it’s distracting, and sometimes she even touches me?’

SINGAPORE: In a post that has sparked eyebrow raises, marriage advice, and a flurry of conspiracy theories, one Singaporean husband took to Reddit’s r/SingaporeRaw to ask a deceptively simple question about his newly hired maid: “Should I tell my wife?”

The context is that he said his wife hired a helper, “an attractive lady from the Philippines,” but since her arrival, things have gotten… well, at least for him, too awkward.

“How do I tell my wife it’s distracting?” he asked the forum, adding that the helper also “sometimes pretends to accidentally touch me when passing over the keys or our kids’ stuff. Should I tell my wife?”

He’s worried that bringing it up might backfire. “I am just afraid she doesn’t wanna take another maid [next time],” he added.

Singaporeans respond: “It’s a trap!”

First responder advice was to stay transparent to stay married.

“I suggest you do [tell your wife] and communicate everything to the helper through your wife,” one commenter offered, adding, “Establish with your wife that your wife is the main liaison person for you guys. This is to prevent any potential misunderstandings. Your helper will also get the hint.”

But others weren’t buying the innocent angle.

“It’s a trap! Your wife is planning a divorce and setting you up in her money trap,” warned one Redditor with a flair for the dramatic (and possibly a subscription to Red Flag Weekly).

Another added fuel to the theory: “Why does the wife wanna hire an attractive maid? 🤔 It’s probably a set-up… hoping hubby will hanky-panky with the maid so wife can divorce hubby and split his assets.”

Then there’s the tale of the mysterious neighbour:

“My neighbour had a Pinoy maid who is pretty and very good with the kids. The employer’s husband was happy and smiling every time, and even started to exercise. I heard he later bought a house for the helper and helped her set up a business back home. Last I saw, he keeps going to visit her with her/his kids… (20+ now).”

“I would definitely inform your wife about the touching… That’s harassment!”

While some commenters entertained the spicy sitcom narrative, others brought the discussion back to reality.

“I would definitely inform your wife about the touching. That’s harassment!” one commenter stressed.

It’s a valid point. Consent and personal boundaries shouldn’t be brushed aside, regardless of the gender of an individual or the appearance of a helper.

“Your wife is testing you…”

One theory stood out for sheer psychological warfare: “Your wife is testing you.”

Yes, apparently this whole thing could be a fidelity booby trap set by a suspicious spouse. The suggestion is that if you fail the test, you flunk the marriage.

But as much as Reddit had fun with the story, there’s a serious undertone here — navigating domestic boundaries, gender dynamics, and trust in a household that’s just added a new member.

So should he tell his wife? If Reddit had a combined voice, it would be screaming:

“YES! TELL HER! NOW!”

Moral of the story: In Singapore, hiring a helper is serious business, and so is safeguarding your marriage — and not to mention, your dignity. If something feels off, speak up. Don’t wait till the maid takes over your business, your wife, your kids, and your house.

