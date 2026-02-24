Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after colliding with a tipper truck

SINGAPORE: Another fatal road accident happened when a 31-year-old motorcyclist collided with a tipper truck, who then was knocked unconscious and succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

The accident happened on the Ayer Rajah Expressway. Circulating photos online show that several police officers were surrounding a motorcycle that had fallen to the ground, and the tipper truck was parked a short distance ahead. Furthermore, images show two left lanes of the expressway were blocked by traffic cones.

The authorities confirmed that they received a report and that the male motorcyclist later died from the accident. Moreover, the 38-year-old driver of the tipper truck is assisting with the case investigation.

On social media, one netizen remarked: “Nowadays here in Singapore, there’s an increasing numbers of road accidents.”

In similar news, there was also a recent report where another life-threatening accident happened when a car and a van clashed on the expressway, causing the truck to overturn. This accident happened on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

As seen in a video, a silver van had overturned, and there was a lot of debris from the vehicle that scattered onto the ground. Furthermore, the red car had some damage to its front.

There was also news of a female private-hire driver who became distracted and failed to notice the traffic light had been red for seven seconds. As she ran the red light, her vehicle collided with a motorcycle and another car. The crash resulted in one fatality and one injury.

As a result of this accident, the 38-year-old motorcyclist was severely injured and hospitalised. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist passed away, and the suspect also collided with a car, causing injury to the car driver.