// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
30.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook.com/MemorableOstrich4283
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after colliding with a tipper truck

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Another fatal road accident happened when a 31-year-old motorcyclist collided with a tipper truck, who then was knocked unconscious and succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. 

The accident happened on the Ayer Rajah Expressway. Circulating photos online show that several police officers were surrounding a motorcycle that had fallen to the ground, and the tipper truck was parked a short distance ahead. Furthermore, images show two left lanes of the expressway were blocked by traffic cones.

The authorities confirmed that they received a report and that the male motorcyclist later died from the accident. Moreover, the 38-year-old driver of the tipper truck is assisting with the case investigation.

On social media, one netizen remarked: “Nowadays here in Singapore, there’s an increasing numbers of road accidents.” 

In similar news, there was also a recent report where another life-threatening accident happened when a car and a van clashed on the expressway, causing the truck to overturn. This accident happened on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE). 

See also  Morning brief: Coronavirus update for August 3, 2020

As seen in a video, a silver van had overturned, and there was a lot of debris from the vehicle that scattered onto the ground. Furthermore, the red car had some damage to its front. 

There was also news of a female private-hire driver who became distracted and failed to notice the traffic light had been red for seven seconds. As she ran the red light, her vehicle collided with a motorcycle and another car. The crash resulted in one fatality and one injury.

As a result of this accident, the 38-year-old motorcyclist was severely injured and hospitalised. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist passed away, and the suspect also collided with a car, causing injury to the car driver. 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Personal Finance

‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu shares her favorite personal finance tips

NEW YORK (AP) — Are you intimidated by personal finance. Vivian Tu wants to help
Jobs

1 in 3 Singapore workers serve in the same company for over 10 years, as wages rise and work hours fall

SINGAPORE: New Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data shows longer...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

1 in 3 Singapore workers serve in the same company for over 10 years, as wages rise and work hours fall

SINGAPORE: New Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data shows longer...

Hiring a maid in Singapore: Helpers’ job scope, housing rules, and rest days under MOM regulations

SINGAPORE: Hiring a domestic helper can ease the load...

Sharp-eyed man spots MRT thief carrying dried meat bags

SINGAPORE: Who would’ve thought that bags of dry meat...

Hot-tempered woman assaults four people in a row, including a cop assigned to the case

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old hot-tempered woman pleaded guilty to intentional...

Business

‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu shares her favorite personal finance tips

NEW YORK (AP) — Are you intimidated by personal finance. Vivian Tu wants to help

1 in 3 Singapore workers serve in the same company for over 10 years, as wages rise and work hours fall

SINGAPORE: New Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data shows longer...

NVIDIA comeback in PC market to be seen as early as first half of 2026 on Dell and Lenovo laptops

NVIDIA is reportedly making a comeback to the PC...

‘Swollen eyes and nasty coughs but still at work’: SG employee puzzled by coworkers avoiding MC

SINGAPORE: Most employees hesitate to take medical leave because...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //