Thursday, February 12, 2026
Singapore News
Distracted female driver ran at red light, causing one death and one injury

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A tragic road accident occurred on Changi Road toward Geylang Road when a female private-hire driver became distracted and failed to notice the traffic light had been red for seven seconds. As she ran the red light, her vehicle collided with a motorcycle and another car. The crash resulted in one fatality and one injury.

The 46-year-old suspect now faces two charges of negligence and carelessness while driving. She then admitted to one of these, and the other will be taken into consideration during sentencing by the judge. 

Case details

According to case reports, the suspect dropped off a passenger in the vicinity of the wet market and planned to wait for customers in Geylang, where passenger demand was higher. When she was driving to the junction of Changi Road, she was waiting for customers to come to Geylang Serai and didn’t notice that the traffic light had turned red. 

The red light had been on for seven seconds, but the suspect still ran the red light and crossed the stop line. With this, she collided with a motorcycle, who had the right of way. 

See also  Police officers struggle with man walking about aimlessly at road junction

As a result, the 38-year-old motorcyclist was severely injured and hospitalized. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist passed away. Furthermore, the suspect also collided with a car, causing injury to the car driver. 

Other related news 

In similar news related to road accidents, there was a report where a lorry driver lost control at the expressway exit and collided with a double-decker bus, resulting in injuries to two passengers. 

Due to this, the 49-year-old suspect pleaded guilty to one charge of drunk driving and one count of careless driving causing injury. He was sentenced to 16 weeks’ imprisonment and a five-year suspension of his driver’s license at all levels. 

Read more about the news article here.

