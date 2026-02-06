Intoxicated lorry driver collides with bus, two taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Another accident due to drunk driving happened when a lorry driver lost control at the expressway exit and collided with a double-decker bus, resulting in injuries to two passengers.

The 49-year-old suspect pleaded guilty to one charge of drunk driving and one count of careless driving causing injury. He was sentenced to 16 weeks’ imprisonment and a five-year suspension of his driver’s license at all levels.

Case investigation

According to case details, the accident happened on the Pan Island Expressway. The suspect drove the company’s lorry to visit a friend before the accident, and he had two glasses of red wine at his friend’s house.

When he left the house, he drove the lorry with a passenger. The SBS Transit double-decker bus was then travelling towards Changi Airport, and when the light turned red, the bus driver immediately slowed down. Just as the bus was sliding down, the lorry, which was travelling in the opposite lane, attempted to turn right from the PIE exit onto Pasir Laba Road. Unfortunately, the lorry lost control, veered onto the curb, and entered the opposite lane, causing a crash with the front of the bus.

The bus driver called the control centre to report the incident and also requested an ambulance. The two injured people were the bus driver and the front-seat passenger of the lorry.

Due to the accident, the bus driver suffered from abdominal and knee pain, as well as a contusion to his right knee. He needed to be hospitalised for four days and received 20 days of sick leave.

Furthermore, the lorry passenger suffered minor injuries, including slight chest pain and abrasions. He was discharged the same day of the accident and received three days of sick leave.

