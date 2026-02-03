Private-hire driver sentenced to two months’ imprisonment after fatal lane-change collision with motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: Another accident due to road negligence is recorded after a 65-year-old private-hire car driver collided with a motorcyclist, causing the death of the 68-year-old rider.

The suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison and an eight-year suspension of his driver’s license at all levels.

The accident happened on Yio Chu Kang Road when the driver decided to turn onto the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE). According to case details, the suspect switched from the fifth lane to the fourth lane and did not notice the motorcycle travelling straight in the fourth lane.

Due to the collision, the motorcycle skidded, and the suspect immediately pulled over to check what happened. He also called the police and an ambulance.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in a coma, and tests showed that he had multiple fractures to his face, ribs, shoulders, and a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

The motorcyclist was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) given his critical condition. The victim did not undergo further surgery and was pronounced dead the following day due to a severe head injury.

Other related news

In similar news related to road accidents, there was a report where a police officer failed to check his blind spot while driving his patrol car and collided with a vehicle. Due to the intensity of the impact, a 54-year-old female passenger suffered multiple fractures.

Case reports revealed that the 31-year-old suspect intended to move to the right lane and make a U-turn to return to the Geylang Neighbourhood Police Station. Unfortunately, the suspect failed to check the blind spots and collided with a car travelling in the right lane. The other car was hit on the front left, and the impact threw the elderly passenger seated on the back seat forward into the back of the front seat.

