Friday, February 20, 2026
Photo: Facebook.com/SGRV ADMIN
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Six members of the public hailed after rescuing victims from overturned van

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Another life-threatening accident occurred when a car and a van clashed on the expressway, causing the truck to overturn. This unfortunate incident happened on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE). 

As seen in the video, a silver van had overturned, and there was a lot of debris from the vehicle that scattered onto the ground. Furthermore, the red car had some damage to its front. According to the post, the driver of the red car was suspected of driving under the influence, which then rear-ended a passenger van carrying workers. 

Several of the workers were trapped, and at least six members of the public helped open the passenger door so that these people could climb out. Moreover, other members of the public also walked back and forth around the truck, checking the situation inside and trying to find a way to efficiently rescue those who were trapped. 

The authorities shared that a 50-year-old man was driving the car, while a 38-year-old man was driving the van. Passengers of the van, aged between 31 and 44, were taken to the hospital for medical assistance. 

See also  Two diners clash in a food court because of a tissue

Moreover, the Singapore Civil Defence Force admitted that upon their arrival at the scene, the officers found a person trapped in the driver’s seat of a car and used hydraulic rescue tools to help him escape. 

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what happened. One netizen stated that it was so nice to see people helping out. 

“All are Heroes! Thank you guys!” another netizen remarked. 

Other similar news

In other news related to overturned vehicles, there was a recent report where a silver-white sedan accidentally flipped onto its roof after pulling out of a parking lot, trapping its front-seat passengers and injuring four people.

Many passersby rushed to help the female driver and a passenger seated in the back seat escape. The driver and three passengers involved were all women—a 68-year-old driver and three passengers aged 52 to 73. 

Read more about the story here

