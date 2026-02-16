Car accidentally flips and traps front-seat passengers, passersby help others out

SINGAPORE: A silver-white sedan accidentally flipped onto its roof after pulling out of a parking lot, trapping its front-seat passengers and injuring four people.

A 34-year-old witness shared with Shin Min Daily News footage and photos of the scene–the vehicle upside down, its four wheels pointing to the sky, and thick white smoke coming from the car. The witness shared that he saw the car suddenly lose control and overturn on the side of the road after driving out of the parking lot of the Singapore Buddhist Lodge.

With this, many passersby rushed to help the female driver and a passenger seated in the back seat escape. Unfortunately, the passenger on the front seat was trapped inside the car. The driver and three passengers involved were all women—a 68-year-old driver and three passengers aged 52 to 73.

When reporters arrived at the scene of the accident, the driver and the passengers had already been taken to the hospital in a conscious condition. According to a relative, the women were believed to be unharmed.

Case details

Observations revealed that numerous pieces of debris were scattered on the road after the accident, and nearby trees were scraped, with bark peeling off. Furthermore, the front of the car was severely damaged, exposing its internal parts.

Moreover, a car door was removed and placed on the roadside. It is believed that it was removed by the civil defence forces as part of the rescue operation.

When contacted, the Civil Defence Force admitted that they received a distress call about a report where a passenger was trapped in the front seat of the vehicle. As part of the rescue operation, the Civil Defence personnel used hydraulic rescue tools to free the trapped person.

The authorities said that the car lost control and skidded, and the female driver is assisting with the investigation.

