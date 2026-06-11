SG residents set up snack trolley for delivery riders with handwritten thank-you note

SINGAPORE: A Grab delivery rider got a pleasant surprise while making a delivery to a residential block recently. Waiting beside the lift was a trolley packed with free snacks, seemingly left out by residents for delivery workers passing through.

The rider shared a photo of the thoughtful setup in the Facebook group “(Singapore) All grab driver/grab food rider united” on Wednesday (Jun 10), saying it was the second time they had spotted the snack station at the same block.

“Nice gesture. Second time deliver this block, I think neighbours from the same floor put together cause it’s beside lift,” the rider wrote in the caption.

Alongside the treats was a handwritten thank-you note inviting delivery drivers to help themselves and reminding them that their efforts are appreciated.

“Dear Delivery Drivers, Thank You! Please enjoy some snacks and drinks for the road. You are very much appreciated!” the note read.

Photo: Facebook/(Singapore) All grab driver/grab food rider united

Acts of kindness like these may not cost much, but they can leave a lasting impression on delivery workers who spend much of their day rushing from one order to the next.

“Salute to the max!”

Since being shared, the post has received 266 likes.

In the comments, netizens praised the residents for going the extra mile to thank delivery workers.

One user wrote, “This kind of customer, I really hardcore respect. One time, I found an ice-cold lemon tea, fresh and chilled in a cooler box outside a customer’s house. Not only was there a beverage, but they also kindly gave the rider ice cream. Salute to the max!”

Another remarked, “Very beautiful and thoughtful.”

A third shared, “In Siglap, there’s a landed house that put a vending machine outside their home for delivery personnel to take free drinks.”

A fourth added, “I want more news like this in my news feed.”/TISG

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