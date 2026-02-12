// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 12, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: 8world
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Driver refused to stop at a routine check and just sped away, endangering police officer’s safety

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man refused to stop for a routine inspection and dangerously accelerated to escape authorities, almost endangered the safety of a policeman. 

In the incident that took place on February 8 around Coleman Street, the police patrolling the area signaled the driver to stop for a routine inspection, but the driver refused and tried to escape. The man drove in the opposite direction and continued to drive even after colliding with a taxi.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Central Boulevard, and the police found controlled drugs inside the car. The police launched an extensive investigation, checked the surveillance cameras available, and successfully nabbed the suspect. 

The suspect will be charged with using criminal violence to obstruct civil servants from performing their duties, dangerous driving, and driving with a revoked drivers license. Further investigations for this case are still in progress. 

Moreover, the police also emphasized that the authorities will act accordingly against traffic violators, and endanger the safety of other road users. 

See also  Cabinet is “not diverse enough.” Is the PAP listening?

Other related news 

In similar news, there was a report where a driver thought that he would get away after colliding with another car while driving under the influence.

However, the other car driver chased the drunken man and decided to use his body to block the vehicle. 

The 40-year-old suspect now faces five charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless behaviour endangering the lives of others.

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Leon Perera: Are we Singaporeans more confident or more fearful about the future?

SINGAPORE: On the eve of the roll-out of Budget...

‘Tan who?’ Netizens wonder why ex WP chair is weighing in on Pritam Singh’s discipline case, special cadre conference

SINGAPORE: After a letter from the former Workers’ Party...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

© The Independent Singapore

// //