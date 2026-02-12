Driver refused to stop at a routine check and just sped away, endangering police officer’s safety

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man refused to stop for a routine inspection and dangerously accelerated to escape authorities, almost endangered the safety of a policeman.

In the incident that took place on February 8 around Coleman Street, the police patrolling the area signaled the driver to stop for a routine inspection, but the driver refused and tried to escape. The man drove in the opposite direction and continued to drive even after colliding with a taxi.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Central Boulevard, and the police found controlled drugs inside the car. The police launched an extensive investigation, checked the surveillance cameras available, and successfully nabbed the suspect.

The suspect will be charged with using criminal violence to obstruct civil servants from performing their duties, dangerous driving, and driving with a revoked drivers license. Further investigations for this case are still in progress.

Moreover, the police also emphasized that the authorities will act accordingly against traffic violators, and endanger the safety of other road users.

Other related news

In similar news, there was a report where a driver thought that he would get away after colliding with another car while driving under the influence.

However, the other car driver chased the drunken man and decided to use his body to block the vehicle.

The 40-year-old suspect now faces five charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless behaviour endangering the lives of others.

Read more about the news story here.