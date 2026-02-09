Driver uses body in attempt to block fleeing car after drunk hit-and-run

SINGAPORE: A driver thought that he would get away after colliding with another car while driving under the influence. However, the other car driver chased the drunken man and decided to use his body to block the vehicle.

The 40-year-old suspect now faces five charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless behaviour endangering the lives of others.

He pleaded guilty to three of the charges, and after considering the other charges, the judge sentenced him to five days in jail, a fine of $5,000, and a three-year suspension of his driver’s license at all levels.

Case details

According to case files, the suspect had a gathering with a group of friends before the incident happened; he drank five to six glasses of watered-down spirits. A breathalyser test revealed that he exhaled 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, and this is higher than the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

When driving, his car was moving from the middle lane to the left lane, and it hit the side mirror of a car parked on the side of the road. The suspect did not stop the car after causing the accident and continued driving.

The victim chased after the suspect and managed to stop his car in front of the suspect’s vehicle. When the victim was taking photos of what happened, the suspect started reversing in an attempt to escape and decided to block the car with his body.

The suspect then attempted to reverse and change lanes but chose to accelerate forward, knowing the other driver was in front of his car. The victim asked for help from a motorcyclist, and the farce ended when he encountered another car driver and a traffic policeman as he exited the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway.

