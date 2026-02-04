Bus driver convicted for dragging a 60-year-old woman 80 meters to death, claimed he was unaware

SINGAPORE: A bus driver continued driving for over 80 metres after hitting an elderly woman, seemingly unaware that the collision had already claimed her life. The fatal accident occurred near a secondary school in Ang Mo Kio.

The 56-year-old driver now faces one charge of causing death by careless driving. Initially, he pleaded not guilty, but after the trial, the judge found him guilty of the crime.

According to case reports, the suspect was driving a Tower Transit Bus in the leftmost lane of the road and was intending to take a left turn. He had stopped the bus to wait for the traffic light to turn green, but the victim was also waiting at the traffic light to the left of the bus, intending to walk straight to the other side of the road.

The prosecution stated that the victim did not stop or even slowed down when he turned left, causing him to not notice the elderly woman crossing the road. The front left of the bus struck the woman and ran her over. Unaware of what happened, the suspect continued driving, dragging the victim approximately 82.2 meters.

Due to this, the victim was later run over by a car and a taxi, and the drivers were oblivious that there was a person on the ground.

The suspect remained unaware that he caused an accident until he received a call from his company the next day.

The sentencing arguments regarding this crime will be delivered on March 12.

Other related news

In related news about vehicular accidents, there was a recent report where a 65-year-old private-hire car driver collided with a motorcyclist, causing the death of the 68-year-old rider.

With this, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison and an eight-year suspension of his driver’s license at all levels.

