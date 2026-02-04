// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
32.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore streets
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Bus driver convicted for dragging a 60-year-old woman 80 meters to death, claimed he was unaware

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A bus driver continued driving for over 80 metres after hitting an elderly woman, seemingly unaware that the collision had already claimed her life. The fatal accident occurred near a secondary school in Ang Mo Kio.

The 56-year-old driver now faces one charge of causing death by careless driving. Initially, he pleaded not guilty, but after the trial, the judge found him guilty of the crime. 

According to case reports, the suspect was driving a Tower Transit Bus in the leftmost lane of the road and was intending to take a left turn. He had stopped the bus to wait for the traffic light to turn green, but the victim was also waiting at the traffic light to the left of the bus, intending to walk straight to the other side of the road. 

The prosecution stated that the victim did not stop or even slowed down when he turned left, causing him to not notice the elderly woman crossing the road. The front left of the bus struck the woman and ran her over. Unaware of what happened, the suspect continued driving, dragging the victim approximately 82.2 meters. 

See also  NEA officers allegedly seen sitting at cordoned area without observing social distancing

Due to this, the victim was later run over by a car and a taxi, and the drivers were oblivious that there was a person on the ground. 

The suspect remained unaware that he caused an accident until he received a call from his company the next day.

The sentencing arguments regarding this crime will be delivered on March 12. 

Other related news 

In related news about vehicular accidents, there was a recent report where a 65-year-old private-hire car driver collided with a motorcyclist, causing the death of the 68-year-old rider.

With this, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison and an eight-year suspension of his driver’s license at all levels.

Read more about the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Grab started in Malaysia — so why is it seen as a Singapore product?

SINGAPORE: A viral exchange between a Grab driver and...

‘Burnout is so real’: SG worker considers quitting just days after receiving annual bonus

SINGAPORE: After collecting her annual bonus, a Singaporean worker...

‘It’s getting a bit demoralising, honestly’: Computer science graduate, 8 months into job hunting, asks how other jobseekers are coping

SINGAPORE: A computer science graduate has turned to Reddit...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //