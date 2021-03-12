Home News In the Hood Motorcyclist crashes into cyclist at Sengkang junction, nurses rush to help

Motorcyclist crashes into cyclist at Sengkang junction, nurses rush to help

Both cyclist and motorcyclist said to be at fault

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

Hana O

Singapore – Footage of a motorcyclist crashing into a cyclist at Sengkang East Way is circulating online. Two nearby nurses who rushed to their aid have been praised by people.

On Thursday (March 11), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded a video of the accident which happened at the Sengkang East Way junction on March 10 at about 9.45 am.

A cyclist wearing white could be seen crossing the street while the light was still red.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

An incoming motorcycle then entered the scene, heading straight for the cyclist.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

The two collided and were thrown off their vehicles.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

As soon as the lights turned green, two nearby nurses rushed to their aid. “Kudos to off-duty nurses from the opposite hospital that rushed over to help,” the post noted.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

Some commented that the cyclist should have waited a few more seconds and not have crossed the road while the light was still red. Others noted that the motorcyclist also beat the red light and should not have been speeding when crossing a junction.

Many praised the nurses.

“Kudos to the two nurses who immediately attend to the fallen riders. This is a reminder to every pedestrian that even though the light just turns red, don’t presume that it is still safe to cross,” said Facebook user Eddie Goh./TISG

Read related: Motorcyclist who didn’t heed red light sent flying after colliding with passing vehicle along Keppel Road

