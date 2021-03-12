Motorcyclist crashes into cyclist at Sengkang junction, nurses rush to help

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Footage of a motorcyclist crashing into a cyclist at Sengkang East Way is circulating online. Two nearby nurses who rushed to their aid have been praised by people.

On Thursday (March 11), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded a video of the accident which happened at the Sengkang East Way junction on March 10 at about 9.45 am.

A cyclist wearing white could be seen crossing the street while the light was still red.

An incoming motorcycle then entered the scene, heading straight for the cyclist.

The two collided and were thrown off their vehicles.

As soon as the lights turned green, two nearby nurses rushed to their aid. “Kudos to off-duty nurses from the opposite hospital that rushed over to help,” the post noted.

Some commented that the cyclist should have waited a few more seconds and not have crossed the road while the light was still red. Others noted that the motorcyclist also beat the red light and should not have been speeding when crossing a junction.

Many praised the nurses.

“Kudos to the two nurses who immediately attend to the fallen riders. This is a reminder to every pedestrian that even though the light just turns red, don’t presume that it is still safe to cross,” said Facebook user Eddie Goh./TISG

