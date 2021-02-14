Motorcyclist who didn’t heed red light sent flying after colliding with passing vehicle along Keppel Road

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Dashboard camera footage of a vehicle colliding with a passing motorcyclist who failed to stop at an intersection is circulating online, garnering mixed responses from netizens as to who was at fault.

On Thursday (Feb 11), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of an accident caught on dashcam. The caption reads, “Motorcyclist failed to conform to red light signal and got hit by camcar.”

The post indicated that the accident captured by the dash camera recording could be used to mitigate driver’s responsibility and used for police investigation purposes. According to ROADS.sg, the accident happened along Keppel Road on Feb 10, around 5:58 am.

In the video, the vehicle recording the incident could be seen taking the middle lane headed towards the intersection. All along, the traffic lights were green, indicating the cars on that road had the right of way.

However, as the vehicle entered the yellow box junction, a man in a blue motorcycle entered the peripherals from the left. With no chance to stop, the vehicle collided with the motorcycle, causing its rider to fly a few metres before hitting the ground.

The post garnered mixed responses from the online community, some noting the vehicle should have slowed down upon crossing the intersection. Still, many others explained the car had the right of way, and green means go.

“Green light is go right? So stop blaming the cam driver. If there is any blame to be said, it was the biker who did not obey the traffic signs,” said Facebook user Nicholas Tay.

“I am a motorist, motorcyclist and cyclist. I see this one I also TL. Motorcyclist must be colour blind?,” commented Facebook user Quek Mong Seng. “For nothing, the poor cam car has to go through this undue process of all the aftermath of this accident and worst off near CNY and lost of car usage!”

Meanwhile, the footage served as a reminder for motorists to take extra caution when crossing a junction and to stay alert at all times./TISG

