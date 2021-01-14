Motorcyclist rear-ends car and sent flying across lanes due to impact

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A graphic video circulating online of an accident along Woodlands Ave 12 involving a motorcycle and vehicle prompted calls by the public to practise extra caution when traversing that area prone to accidents.

On Tuesday (Jan 12), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video caught on a car dashboard camera of a motorcycle colliding with a vehicle.

“Posting as video witness. Motorcyclist was probably distracted and did not realise the front car braked. He rear-ends the car and goes flying across lanes, breaking his leg,” read the caption.

According to the post, the accident happened along Woodlands Ave 12 on Jan 12.

As the caption indicated, the motorcyclist failed to slow down or change lanes as he approached the other vehicles taking the far-right lane.

The motorcyclist crashed into the left rear side of a grey vehicle, the impact causing him and his motorcycle to fly across the lane on the left.

Fortunately, an oncoming vehicle in the middle lane was alert to the accident and stopped immediately, avoiding hitting the rider.

In response to the accident members from the online community urged motorists to practice caution when on the road, especially at this particular area with its fair share of accidents.

ROADS.sg posted an update on the incident stating, “This U-turn along Woodlands Ave 12 has seen few serious accidents and many near misses. Residents who ply along this road can testify to this. We hope the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will mark this as a ‘Black Spot accident-prone area’ and do something about this.”

Netizens agreed, noting the U-turn junction should be closely monitored. “LTA should do controlled traffic for making a U-turn. Every morning and evening, this section of the road queue very long for vehicles making U-turn. Vehicles behind going to Yishun also queue on this lane,” said Facebook user Alex Ng.

“Drivers either need to cut to the middle lane and proceed forward or continue to queue behind vehicles making U-turn until it is safe for them to continue on their journey to Yishun. LTA need to do something here.”

Still, others pointed out that it was a motorist’s responsibility to drive safely. “For those complaining to LTA, there’s nothing wrong with the road,” said one Fj Fred. “Everything is wrong with the rider. Speedy recovery to the rider and speedy lesson to other riders who watch this.”

Facebook user Illeana Isabella also advised motorcyclists to ride safe and avoid straddling lanes in moving traffic.

