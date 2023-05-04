Morning Digest, May 4

Food delivery rider caught on cam stealing iPhone

SINGAPORE: A food delivery rider was filmed sitting at a table and handling a mobile phone that didn’t belong to him. The phone’s owner is now appealing for help to find the phone. Facebook user RX Cau posted on Monday (May 1) in an account called “people drifting in lion city” that a delivery rider had stolen his light blue iPhone 13 Pro Max at a shop at Paya Lebar on Sunday night (Apr 30) while he was “cleaning”. Read more here…

Cry for help: Woman, 27, says she feels lost after her 12-year relationship ends

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old woman took to Reddit to ask for help when her 12-year relationship with her partner ended. She said she felt lost and called her post a “cry for help”.

The woman added that her former boyfriend called off their relationship four months before their wedding day. She wrote:

Read more here…

Burst PUB pipe floods newly renovated HDB unit just as family was about to move in

SINGAPORE: A newly renovated four-room HDB ground-floor unit at Yishun was flooded after a PUB underground pipe burst on Monday (May 1). The family owning the flat was about to move in after the holiday weekend when the mishap occurred. A video of a torrent of brown water flowing through the unit was posted on the Sgfollowsall Instagram account on Tuesday (May 2). It was captioned, “My cousins’ house flooded yesterday, the house was going through renovation when the water pipe bursts and water started pouring out and into the house…this happened in yishun btw they have lost a lot of stuff and it was so bad the cops and minister showed up even sph.”

Maid on home leave asks employer for $1K for airport transfer; other helpers say she’s a cheat and won’t need more than $100

SINGAPORE: The employer of a foreign domestic helper took to social media asking others if she should pay the $1,000 her maid wanted as a loan.

The helper, who has gone on home leave, wanted to borrow money for an airport transfer from her hometown and sought a loan of $1,000.

Read more here…

Naomi Neo shares her supercar convoy experience, netizen says her life is like ‘Crazy Rich Asian Part 2’

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, Naomi Neo shared her first supercar convoy experience in Dubai. Riding a red Ferrari, she and her husband went for a drive with other luxurious cars around the country. As seen in the snippets, Naomi also enjoyed her photoshoots with the branded cars in different places, wearing different outfits.

“one off the bucket list ✔️,” Naomi stated in her Instagram caption.

