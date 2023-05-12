Morning Digest, May 12

GIRLFRIEND JOINS BF’S FAMILY ON TRIP TO CELEBRATE MOTHER’S DAY, SHE WANTS TO GO FOR A MASSAGE BUT HE SAYS THEY SHOULD ONLY DO WHAT HIS MUM WANTS TO DO

SINGAPORE: A girlfriend who went on a Mother’s Day trip with her boyfriend and his family found that he did not let her do anything other than what his mother wanted.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the girlfriend wrote that her “boyfriend suggested me to (sic) join him and his family on a 2d1n Batam trip to celebrate Mother’s Day. I casually agreed cause i’m available and free on that day too”.

“5 X 8 IS WRONG, BECAUSE ITS 8 X 5”: SINGAPOREAN SHARES “MISTAKE” CORRECTED IN NEPHEW’S WORKBOOK

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans were confused by a “mistake” in a schoolboy’s workbook, recently shared by a netizen. A math problem, 5 x 8, was marked as wrong, while the supposed correct answer was 8 x 5. While the photo got a laugh out of many Singaporeans, it also pushed many to try and solve the problem themselves.

Math is all fun and games…until you just don’t get it. After a photo of a corrected math problem was shared with an online news forum, many netizens took to the comments section to share a laugh and even try to make sense of the problem.

ADDY LEE SAYS HATEFUL THINGS ABOUT HIS EX BUSINESS PARTNER MDADA CEO PORNSAK; SAYS HIS LAWYERS ARE READY

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook live video, Addy Lee made some hateful criticisms about his ex-Mdada CEO, Pornsak. He admitted in the video that he was specifically talking about his male ex-business partner, and not the female one. Lee admitted: “Of course I’m talking about the man.”

During the livestream, Lee emphasized that he was no longer an employee of the company, and he was speaking based on his own personal opinions and experiences.

SFA SAYS IT MAY TAKE A YEAR FOR INDONESIA SOURCE TO RESUME EXPORTING FRESH PORK AFTER AFRICAN SWINE FEVER OUTBREAK

SINGAPORE: Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Tuesday (May 9) that live pig imports from Pulau Bulan, Indonesia, have been halted since April due to the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) in pig carcasses from a consignment of pigs.

The SFA has stated that the resumption of livestock production and exports from Pulau Bulan could take up to a year, and the authorities will continue to assess the situation.

QUAH SIBLINGS MAKING WAVES FOR SINGAPORE IN THE POOLS AT THE SEA GAMES

SINGAPORE — The team Singapore swimming contingent have been making a big splash at the pools as they contributed a total of 30 medals- 14 golds, nine silvers and seven bronze after four days of competition from May 6 to 9 at the 32nd SEA Games.

The Quah siblings – Quah Zheng Wen, Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen – have won 15 medals between them. Zhen Wen came out top in the men’s 100m backstroke relay, 100m butterfly, and 4×100 medley. He also won a silver and bronze each in the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke respectively.

