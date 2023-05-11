SFA says it may take a year for Indonesia source to resume exporting fresh pork after African Swine Fever outbreak

SINGAPORE: Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Tuesday (May 9) that live pig imports from Pulau Bulan, Indonesia, have been halted since April due to the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) in pig carcasses from a consignment of pigs.

The SFA has stated that the resumption of livestock production and exports from Pulau Bulan could take up to a year, and the authorities will continue to assess the situation.

The authority previously suspended the import of live pigs from Pulau Bulan last month after ASF was detected in pig carcasses at a local slaughterhouse. The carcasses were part of a consignment of live pigs imported from the Pulau Bulan souce.

The halt on the import of live pigs from Pulau Bulan will have an impact on the local food supply chain, but the SFA has assured the public that they are working closely with the industry to diversify import sources and strengthen food resilience.

Mexico, for example, has recently been approved to export chilled pork to Singapore.

The SFA has also encouraged the food industry to remain resilient by adopting Business Continuity Plans and diversifying their supply sources.

The authority also urged consumers to also play a part by choosing alternatives such as frozen or chilled pork or other protein options and called on members of the public to continue to be flexible and adaptable to build Singapore’s food resilience.

Such food supply disruptions can happen from time to time, and the SFA has assured the public that they are taking all necessary measures to ensure that the food supply chain remains stable.

The authority added that they will continue to work closely with the industry to monitor the situation and take appropriate action to maintain food safety and security.

