Morning Digest, March 28

Maid wants $2.5K advance salary; employer wants to know if they’re obliged to give as they’re worried helper might “do something funny with our young kids”

SINGAPORE: An employer of a foreign domestic helper took to social media asking if she was obliged to give her helper an advance on her salary. In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the woman wrote that her maid had been working for her for eight months. “Few days back she wanted to advance her 2.5k. When asked for the reason, the money will be used for the downpayment for her house”, she wrote. She explained that the maid asked for $500 to be deducted from her salary for the next five months to make up for the advance payment. Read more here…

Man says his Malaysian friend was charged $48 for SIM card with $10 top-up because store said “chicken rice expensive”

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to complain about an expensive SIM card, which the seller allegedly attributed to expensive chicken rice.

A Facebook user named Oh Junkai wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Mar 25 (Saturday) that he had a Malaysian friend who had arrived in Singapore recently and bought a SIM card for $48 with a $10 top-up on it.

Read more here…

Viral video of taxi driver washing the interior of Silvercab bewilders netizens

SINGAPORE: A video of a taxi driver washing the interior of his cab, with a spray gun, is going viral online after it was posted on social media late last night (26 Mar). Sharing the 47-second video on Facebook, the page said, “Whoah…uncle, when I say please clean taxi inside out. It does not mean like this, now it will take 3 to 4 days to dry the taxi out.” Read more here…

Bird seen chasing woman’s food in hawker centre for “five minutes”

SINGAPORE: A bird was filmed chasing a woman’s food allegedly for five minutes straight in a hawker’s centre. A handful of netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

An online user on Wednesday (March 22) took to a Facebook group that keeps track of incidents all over Singapore to share a short video featuring a rather odd situation. The nine-second clip featured a woman sitting at a hawker’s centre and a bird attempting to take a bite of her food.

Read more here…

Singapore Special dog that was found at army camp needs urgent foster home by end-March

SINGAPORE: HOPE Dog Rescue is urgently looking for a new home for a beautiful Singapore special dog, after the family that was fostering it are moving. The dog, named Holly, must find a new home by the end of March before the family vacates their current house.

Holly made headlines last October when she was spotted at an army camp. An army man alerted HOPE Dog Rescue that the dog, that had been badly scalded and abused, was tearing and begging for food at the NSmen cafeteria.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg