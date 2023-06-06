Morning Digest, June 6

Singaporeans stand up for man who was jailed for sleeping at East Coast Park pavilion

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online are standing up for a man who was sentenced to four days’ jail after he was caught by the authorities sleeping in a pavilion at East Coast Park. The majority of Singaporeans responding to the man’s sentence on online forums have asserted that this is not the solution and that the authorities should be more empathetic to the plight of the man, who has been perceived to be homeless. Read more here…

‘Looks pretty sad’ — Netizen posts photo of current state of Dover Forest East

SINGAPORE: A netizen posted a picture of the “current state of Dover Forest east” on r/Singapore on Sunday (June 4), commenting that it looks “looks pretty sad,” spawning a lively discussion as many netizens chimed in.

In 2021, Dover Forest made the news after the Nature Society of Singapore’s Conservation Committee called for the 33-hectare forest area to be set apart as a nature park instead of for residential development.

Read more here…

Family allows their dog to pee & poo daily on HDB void deck at Marsiling Drive

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media with a complaint about a neighbouring family that allegedly allowed their dog to defecate and urinate on the void deck of their block for some months now “on an everyday basis causing residents to deroute due to the unbearable stench.” She also voiced the concern that the dog’s urine would be a slip hazard to the elderly living on the block. A Facebook user who goes by Shaz Bte Halim wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Monday morning (June 5) that several residents have witnessed members of the same family permitting the dog to pee and poo on the void deck of Block 1 Marsiling Drive, calling this out for being “selfish and irresponsible.”

Comfort DelGro launches investigation after taxi suddenly catches fire in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Taxicab giant Comfort DelGro has revealed that it has launched an investigation after one of its taxis suddenly caught fire, in an alarming incident that took place on Tuesday (30 May), near Block 149 Yishun Street 11.

Comfort DelGro said that the taxi driver noticed smoke emanating from the bonnet and promptly brought the vehicle to a halt. The two passengers on board also exited the taxi without harm. Subsequently, the fire broke out, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Read more here…

3-hour jam as Singaporeans return from Malaysia after Vesak Day long weekend

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans returning from a getaway to Malaysia during the Vesak Day long weekend faced heavy congestion at both the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints, with jams lasting as long as three hours. The congestion started from around noon and did not let up for hours. Around 6pm on Sunday (4 June), showed an estimated travel time from Johor Bahru Checkpoint to Woodlands Checkpoint of two to three and a half hours. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg