3-hour jam as Singaporeans return from Malaysia after Vesak Day long weekend

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans returning from a getaway to Malaysia during the Vesak Day long weekend faced heavy congestion at both the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints, with jams lasting as long as three hours.

The congestion started from around noon and did not let up for hours. Around 6pm on Sunday (4 June), Checkpoint.sg showed an estimated travel time from Johor Bahru Checkpoint to Woodlands Checkpoint of two to three and a half hours.

The mobile application that monitors checkpoint traffic conditions showed that the travel time for entry into Singapore via Tuas checkpoint was between two and three hours.

The checkpoint hall within Johor Bahru did not fare much better for travelers returning to Singapore via foot. Photos circulating online show massive crowds and long lines snaking throughout the customs clearance halls at the checkpoint, with netizens predicting that the congestion will worsen later in the evening.

The number of Singapore residents crossing over to Malaysia via the land checkpoints at the start of the long weekend hit a record-high since the reopening of the borders yesterday, as Singaporeans took advantage of the Vesak Day holiday to flock to Johor Bahru.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), close to 250,000 people left for Malaysia via Woodlands Checkpoint and Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (1 June).

