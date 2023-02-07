Morning Digest, Feb 7

2 uncles fight & punch each other on Still Road, family tags in, TikToker calls it “UFC (Uncle Fighting Championship)”

SINGAPORE — A video of an older man racing down the street and then pounding heavily on a car, followed by a woman hitting the car with a long yellow stick and then a man emerging from the car to fight both of them with another woman joining the fray went viral on TikTok on Sunday (Feb 5). The video, uploaded by TikTok user Uhhuhdon has since been viewed over 32,000 times, with some netizens expressing concern that the older man in the video may be Singapore’s own dancing TikToker, Uncle Raymond. Read more here…

Water pours into Kallang elevator and begins to flood hallway, poses danger to residents

SINGAPORE — A Singapore Reddit user appeared to make light of a situation where water poured into an elevator while the hallway outside was beginning to flood.

“It’s raining cats and dogs. Lolz Inside the lift. Location: Kalang,” Reddit user HussainTheKing _l posted an 18-second video on r_Singapore on Sunday (Feb 5).

Read more here…

Grandson searches for his late grandmother on Google Maps whenever he misses her every CNY, says ‘miss you grandma’

SINGAPORE — A grandson who said that he searches for photos of his late grandmother on Google Maps every time he misses her during the Lunar New Year season touched the hearts of many viewers. On Jan 27, the grandson who goes by @retroridersg on TikTok posted a photo of a street view from Google Maps where his grandma can be seen. “Every Chinese new year whenever I miss my late grandma, I would come to google map and she will be there. miss you grandma,” he wrote. Read more here…

Letter to the Editor | Ugly & bad behaviour in civilised society and first-world country like Singapore

I read with disappointment about Auntie uses bus handlebar as footrest; commuter urges bus captain to call police (Jan 9) on The Independent Singapore news.

Undesirable, ugly or bad behaviours are quite often noticed in the civilised society and the first world country like Singapore. For example,

Read more here…

Car driver uses his elderly mother to ‘chope’ carpark space at AMK Hub

SINGAPORE — An irate netizen took to social media to complain after seeing an older woman chope-ing a car parking space at AMK Hub shopping mall. “The car park is not even full. Pls advise your elderly mother not to chope car park like this. It’s dangerous to herself,” wrote Facebook user Ms Choi YW on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Sunday (Feb 5). Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg