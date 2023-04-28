Morning Digest, April 28

Singaporeans discuss which careers offer lowest pay in Singapore

SINGAPORE: “Which industry has the lowest pay and progression in Singapore?” asked u/Im_scrub on r/askSingapore on Monday (Apr 24). The Reddit user specifically asked for white-collar jobs with the lowest pay and suggested that it’s a career in biology, where “progression is really hard capped by academic qualifications, in turn, it affects the amount of pay even at senior/experienced levels.” Read more here…

Woman warns others about online clothes reseller who takes 30 days before payouts

SINGAPORE: A woman wrote that she was upset over an online clothes reseller that appears to take its sweet time—as long as 30 days— before issuing payment.

A netizen who goes by Jahiza Jamaludin on Facebook wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page that even if the amount in question for the clothes sold by REFASH under Carousell is not a big one, she needs the money as her father is terminally ill. Both parents, aged 69, are already retired.

Read more here…

Woman says her boyfriend’s divorced sister with 2 kids wants to stay with them, BF’s family demands money for his sister if she’s not allowed to stay with them

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media asking others for advice on whether she was too selfish for not wanting her boyfriend’s divorced sister to stay with them after they get married. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she and her boyfriend only got to know each other because of the introduction his older sister made. The woman wrote that she and her boyfriend dated for a few months and decided to be in a committed relationship. All of a sudden, “his sister said she would like to stay with us after our wedding with her 2 kids ( age 6 and 4). My bf asked for my permission if I am okay to stay with them. But I said no, it’s not that I don’t like them but I don’t want to stay with any in laws once I build my own family”.

Resident wants to report neighbours to HDB for renting illegally, asks ‘if it’s confidential and got any repercussions on me’

SINGAPORE: A resident who observed uncommon goings-on in the neighbouring flat took to Reddit to say that he wanted to report the suspected illegal rental to the Housing Development Board (HDB), asking if anyone has a similar experience.

Noting that with the former tenants at the unit, white-collar professionals, there was no problem, u/YMMV34 wrote on r/askSingapore that the present ones are “mostly blue-collar workers from a nearby country.”

Read more here…

Maid says she has to care for 3 children, clean 4 bedrooms, 4 toilets and works from 5.30am to 11pm

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media to share that she not only had to care for 3 young children, but she also had to wake up at 5.30 am and sometimes work until 11 pm. In a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, an anonymous participant asked: “Helpers who work with 3 or 4 kids or babies, how do you all cope?” Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg