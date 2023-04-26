Morning Digest, April 26

‘In the coming days, Singapore may kill an innocent man’ — Richard Branson on upcoming execution of Tangaraju Suppiah

SINGAPORE: Billionaire businessman Richard Branson has again weighed in on a death penalty case in Singapore, that of Tangaraju Suppiah, who is scheduled for judicial execution on Wednesday (Apr 26). Local activists have sent clemency appeals to Istana, urging President Halimah to spare Tangaraju’s life. And as he did in the 2021 high-profile case of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, Mr Branson has also joined the chorus of voices condemning the execution. Read more here…

Petition launched asking UCLA to revoke the acceptance of SG influencer Sugaresque after she was caught for plagiarism

SINGAPORE: Ms Brooke Lim Ke Xin, also known as Sugaresque on social media, is a local influencer and owns a tuition company called Classicle Club.

Recently, Ms Lim was embroiled in a plagiarism scandal after an essay she published on Apr 18 was discovered to be riddled with uncredited material from other sources, and now a petition has been launched online for her acceptance into the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) to be revoked.

Read more here…

Mother of her 40-year-old son says he refuses to move out and doesn’t allow her to downsize the flat; she now wants to force him out

SINGAPORE: A mother of an adult son took to social media asking if she should kick him out because he tries to micromanage her life. In an anonymous post to a popular confessions Facebook page, the woman wrote that her son was over 40 years old and had a good job in a large corporation. She said that he was unmarried and despite drawing a good salary, refused to move out.

Another dine-and-dasher: Masked Aunty makes off with $86 worth of roasted duck from PLQ Mall restaurant

SINGAPORE: A woman wearing a mask took an $86 food order set aside for food delivery riders to pick up at a restaurant in a mall at Paya Lebar.

The TungLok Group wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 23) that an “Aunty in Mask helped herself to a Duckland’s order meant for food delivery riders to pick up at PLQ Mall. Our duck is so good, she just couldn’t resist grabbing them! Meanwhile, someone else was waiting in vain for his dinner.”

Read more here…

Kim Jong Un & Donald Trump at Bukit Timah Nature Park, Queen Elizabeth at Gardens by the Bay, and more — IG user places famous people in Singapore

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever pictured Harry Potter at a techno afterparty in your favourite club or Pharell Williams busking on Orchard Road, a new account on Instagram may be for you.

@singapore_spotting, which began posting a few days ago, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to place some very familiar faces in some very familiar places they normally would not be found in, such as Queen Elizabeth, may she rest in peace, taking pictures of old-school style at Gardens by the Bay.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg