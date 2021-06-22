Home News In the Hood Man laughs at four S'pore police officers who had trouble apprehending him

Man laughs at four S’pore police officers who had trouble apprehending him

Laughter isn't always the best medicine.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Incidents

Singapore — A video of a man resisting and heard laughing as four police officers tried to restrain him is circulating online.

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video on Sunday (Jun 20) with the caption, “The man resisted and even laugh at the police for not being able to control him.”

According to the post, the incident happened near 246 .

The video, which was initially shared by Singapore Incidents Facebook page, had an audio caption, “I was on my way home last night, and this happened.”

The video began with the officers already trying to restrain the man in a black shirt and pants.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Incidents

At one point, the man could be heard saying, “So many people cannot bring me down ah” and “Eh, like that only ah? Huh? You all police like that only ah? Huh?”

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Incidents

Eventually, the man laughs while surrounded by the officers as they tried to pin him to the boot of a car.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Incidents

The man was then heard hurling vulgarities to those around him.

It appears that the man was also not wearing a face mask.

The 27-year-old was arrested for multiple offences on Sunday, reported AsiaOne.

The TikTok user who recorded the incident shared that the man allegedly wanted to drive but had failed a breathalyzer test.

He is being investigated for suspected drink-driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

/TISG

