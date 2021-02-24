Home News In the Hood Man endangers self and baby by walking on a perilous stretch of...

Man endangers self and baby by walking on a perilous stretch of road

Not only did he put their lives in danger but he also gave the middle finger to passing vehicles honking at him

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man was spotted pushing a baby stroller along a dangerous part of a road bend, giving his middle finger to passing vehicles that honked at him.

On Tuesday (Feb 23), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of an incident caught on a dashboard camera. “Man endangered self and baby by walking along this dangerous part of road bend,” the caption read. “Obviously, he was being honked at by driver, and he responded with the middle finger.”

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

According to ROADS.sg, the incident was spotted along Upper East Coast Road towards Bedok Road at Bedok Corner Food Centre. The timestamp shows Feb 21 at about 5:31 pm.

- Advertisement -

“There is a safer walkway between the worksite and food centre,” noted ROADS.sg and included a photo of the walkway entrance right before the dangerous bend.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Members from the online community confirmed there is a diverted pedestrian footpath behind the fence after the barricade.

In another incident also caught on dashcam, an adult cyclist was seen taking the East Coast Parkway (ECP) Expressway with a child also on a bicycle. It should be noted that it is illegal to cycle on expressways or any slip road or interchange between and leading into or out of any two or more expressways.

The footage was captured on Dec 20, 2020, and garnered responses from the online community for wiser parental or adult supervision over kids./TISG

Read related: Cyclist and kid spotted taking ECP expressway

Cyclist and kid spotted taking ECP expressway

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman prevents passerby from calling ambulance after her husband hits motorcyclist and pillion rider

A video of a woman trying to stop a passer-by from calling an ambulance, after her husband was the one who hit a motorcyclist and his pillion, went viral. The video was circulated online on Wednesday (Feb 17) and published on Facebook...
View Post
Featured News

Woman alleges MP asked her to move out when she complained her neighbour was harassing her

A woman took to social media alleging that the Member of Parliament (MP) of her area asked her to move out of her house after she complained about a neighbour harassing her. Aisha Malik Farhaan wrote on the popular Facebook page Complaint...
View Post
Featured News

SDP’s Bryan Lim comments about Budget 2021: ‘need to rethink policies’

Singapore — The Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP's) Bryan Lim objected to the impending GST hike in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 17).  Commenting on the newly released Budget 2021, the SDP treasurer said  "they have no qualms in tapping our...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent