Man endangers self and baby by walking on a perilous stretch of road

Singapore – A man was spotted pushing a baby stroller along a dangerous part of a road bend, giving his middle finger to passing vehicles that honked at him.

On Tuesday (Feb 23), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of an incident caught on a dashboard camera. “Man endangered self and baby by walking along this dangerous part of road bend,” the caption read. “Obviously, he was being honked at by driver, and he responded with the middle finger.”

According to ROADS.sg, the incident was spotted along Upper East Coast Road towards Bedok Road at Bedok Corner Food Centre. The timestamp shows Feb 21 at about 5:31 pm.

“There is a safer walkway between the worksite and food centre,” noted ROADS.sg and included a photo of the walkway entrance right before the dangerous bend.

Members from the online community confirmed there is a diverted pedestrian footpath behind the fence after the barricade.

In another incident also caught on dashcam, an adult cyclist was seen taking the East Coast Parkway (ECP) Expressway with a child also on a bicycle. It should be noted that it is illegal to cycle on expressways or any slip road or interchange between and leading into or out of any two or more expressways.

The footage was captured on Dec 20, 2020, and garnered responses from the online community for wiser parental or adult supervision over kids./TISG

