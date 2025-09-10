Man considers paying S$2K extra for penthouse rent just to escape noisy upstairs neighbour

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently shared on Reddit that he is seriously considering renting a penthouse that costs S$2,000 more per month than his current apartment, just to escape his noisy upstairs neighbour.

“Almost every night, without fail, I get jolted awake around 3 a.m. and then again at 5 a.m. — usually from stomping sounds of my upstairs neighbour,” he wrote on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Sept 8).

“I’m a naturally very light sleeper, so even small noises wake me up. I’ve already tried everything — earplugs, white noise, ceiling thumpers, even speaking to the neighbour — but nothing helps. It’s gotten to the point where I wake up tired every day, and it’s affecting my health and mood. Been making a lot of mistakes at work also.”

Desperate for some peace and quiet, the man said he started hunting for alternatives and stumbled upon what he hoped would be the perfect solution: a penthouse with no neighbours above. “The rent is about S$2K more per month than what I’m paying now. That’s S$24K a year, which is not a small decision in Singapore’s rental market. Any advice?”

“Get comfortable custom earplugs.”

Finding the rental price far too steep, many Singaporean Redditors strongly advised the man against going through with the penthouse move.

One Redditor pointed out that the problem might not even be what it seems, cautioning, “Unless you actually get a trial sleep in the penthouse, don’t do it. Building noises are strange, and what you think is the upstairs neighbour stomping could be something else, and travelling through the walls so that it’s not even from upstairs.”

Others, meanwhile, recommended more affordable solutions. One user proposed soundproofing the ceiling, noting that “for S$2,000 to S$4,000, something thick and heavy like a gym mat could absorb the vibrations from the stomping.”

Another cheekily suggested, “How about you offer to pay upstairs S$10 for each day they dun stomp and wake you up? S$300 per month. I’m sure your upstairs neighbour won’t turn down this free money.”

A third added, “Get comfortable custom earplugs. I did a half-sized earplug and was able to sleep on my side. I used to have a full-sized one, but apparently, there are different options. I can vouch for Faith Hearing at Lucky Plaza.”

