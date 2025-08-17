‘Is this a red flag?’ — Man shocked after learning company he applied to expects employees to be ‘on standby even when on leave’

SINGAPORE: A man was stumped when he learned that one of the companies he applied to expects all their employees to “be on standby even when on leave.”

He shared his disbelief in a Reddit post on Friday (Aug 15), explaining that when the HR representative called to discuss the “container operations role” he had applied for, he was told the role would require him to be on standby “24/7, 365 days a year, even while on medical, annual, or childcare leave.”

The man said that after hearing about the unusual policy, he asked the HR representative, “What is the point of being on leave if you are still expected to work when needed?” to which the HR reportedly responded, “It’s expected by the company, and that is how it is.”

He then contrasted this with his current job at a small-to-medium enterprise (SME). “I am currently in a similar position in an SME, which respects my leave, and my colleague will cover for me when I am on leave — which I then cover for him when he goes on leave,” he wrote.

“Yet this MNC, with thousands of employees globally, can’t or does not wish to do so. It just leaves a bad taste in my mouth that they think it is OK. It’s just a basic expectation to have a work-free period during leave.”

Though the man didn’t mention the name of the company, he hinted that this is “one of the largest shipping companies in the world.”

Seeking advice from other forum members, he asked if this policy was indeed a “red flag.”

“Shipping industry is like that.”

Convinced he would have a rough time at the company, some users urged the man to reject the role.

One said, “Red flag. If they’re one of the largest shipping container companies in the world, they should be able to sort it out without reaching to people on AL. They have thousands of employees, and the success of the business doesn’t rest on one person.”

Another added, “Epic red flag, just reject.” Others, however, told the man that many companies in the shipping industry operate this way.

One user shared, “Shipping industry is like that. I don’t do containers, but my shipping ops is also expected to take calls 24/7 unless they are big enough to have cover from another overseas office. Most of the time, no one will call you unless there is a major issue la. I take calls on leave all the time, even when I am travelling overseas.”

Another commented, “I heard shipping industry is like this, expected to be on standby 24hrs. But in return, they are paid very well. I have heard of 1-year bonuses. So if you’re gonna take up such a job, make sure you are handsomely rewarded.”

A few users also advised the man to “gather more details about the role” before deciding to reject it.

One wrote, “You should ask more questions regarding it pertaining to your role, like what kind of standby are we talking about (need to answer call/ or need to be physically present). In the past few years, how often has it been necessary for someone in your same role. Ask for real-life examples of such cases, etc.”

