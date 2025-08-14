// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Photo: Freepik/jcomp (for illustration purposes only)
3 min.Read

‘I’m exhausted’: Local UI/UX designer on the brink of giving up after a year-long job hunt

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old local has confessed on social media that he is on the verge of giving up on his career in UI/UX design after more than a year of job hunting.

Posting on Reddit’s singaporefi forum on Wednesday (Aug 13), he explained that, aside from the fact that the industry feels “completely saturated,” most companies seem to be hiring only for senior roles that demand years of experience—positions that, in his view, “no one can realistically fulfil.”

“I have a functioning portfolio website and internships on my belt. I’ve been applying over and over, but it feels like shouting into the void. I just want to give up,” he said.

He added that many of the jobs he has seen in recent months appear to have gone to people from “outside the country,” which has only intensified his frustration.

“It’s hard not to feel invisible. Why won’t they give us a chance? We’re easier to train because we don’t have to unlearn old habits, and we’re motivated to prove ourselves and grow. I just don’t understand. I’m exhausted,” he wrote, expressing the emotional toll the process has taken on him.

See also  'You get to decide if you stay down or try again' — Laid off SG woman once earning S$10K/month, finds fresh start with TADA

“If what you studied for feels like a dead end, I believe there’s always something else.”

In the discussion thread, several Singaporean Redditors explained why some companies have chosen to outsource a significant portion of their workforce.

One Redditor said, “Sorry to have to break the news: Welcome to late-stage capitalism. From a shareholder maximisation perspective, outsourcing makes total sense. With the pay of one local hire, they could probably hire 2-3 headcounts in India, Indonesia or even the Philippines.”

Another shared, “My company outsourced over 95% of the product team (including UI/UX) to Pakistan, with only the CPO in the Singapore office overseeing and coordinating the whole flow.”

“Those full-time Pakistan IT chaps receive pay around the [level of] our Singapore interns, which is far, far, far below the cost of hiring a full-time employee in Singapore, but still much higher than the Pakistan industry average. As for the website, it is maintained by an intern who does it as a fun side project, not even extra money is paid to him.”

See also  Why writing an Academy piece is like going back to school

Meanwhile, a third Redditor suggested that the jobseeker widen his search and explore other sectors. “At this point in time, I strongly suggest you look at Singapore government agencies or related companies, e.g. DSTA / HTX / GovTech / NCS / ST Eng. They are hiring for sure. The pay may not be great, but it is easier to find a job when you have a job.”

Others, however, advised him to switch industries. One wrote, “If what you studied for feels like a dead end, I believe there’s always something else.”

Another shared, “I gave up on my industry after graduating with a diploma. For two years, I did not land a single job or available jobs were stagnant roles with low pay. Changed industry and doing better now.”

In other news, an IT professional who was laid off at the end of last year has sparked a lively discussion online after asking for advice on how to better manage his finances.

In a post on the r/singaporefi subreddit, he shared that he currently has around S$100,000 parked in a high-interest savings account, which earns him approximately S$140 to S$150 in interest each month.

See also  'If unemployment’s so low, why am I competing with a small village for one job?'

On top of that, he has S$91,000 invested in a mix of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and individual stocks.

Read more: Netizens urge jobless IT professional with S$100k savings to hold off on investing

