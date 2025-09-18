Man claims Mumbai’s infrastructure is better than Singapore’s

SINGAPORE: After a man tweeted in a Sep 15 (Monday) post on X that Mumbai’s infrastructure is better than Singapore’s, he received a lot of ribbing from fellow users on the platform.

The post author featured a video clip he had taken aboard a bus while on a ride in the “Singapore Suburbs,” although it is unclear what he meant by that.

“After personal experience, I am saying this: that Mumbai Infrastructure is better than Singapore. Be it Roads, Metro.

“Their Gardens are too good! CCTV infra is way, way better being part of Greater China.

“Also, I do not have low self-esteem, and I don’t get easily swayed. Our(s) is simply better!” he wrote in the caption to his video, which has since been viewed nearly 400,000 times.

According to the post author’s bio page, he is into “Tracking Infra, Tenders, Realty,” and in a post on Sep 4, he claimed to have “India’s most followed dedicated Infrastructure Handle.”

Many of the commenters on his post, however, appeared to have a hard time taking it seriously and wondered if the post author was joking.

“Is this sarcasm? It better be sarcasm.

Never mind. We’ll just consider this as sarcasm,” one wrote.

Another wrote that they “totally agree(d)” with his “unbiased” comparison and added, “Mumbai’s pothole adventure is unmatched, and our metro is practically a thrill ride. Why settle for Singapore’s boring smooth roads, peaceful gardens, and efficient CCTV coverage? Real character is dodging traffic and feeling like you’re in an action movie just crossing the street here. Nothing beats the Mumbai experience!”

“In Mumbai, if the road is clear, you can drive your truck in the opposite direction; drivers have the initiative. Singapore has a strict mentality with rigid rules, prohibiting driving in the opposite direction even if the lane is clear,” another joked.

Others, however, took a more serious tone.

“Are you for real? Not sure which Singapore did you visit to have this opinion. Just hoping the stakeholders responsible for developing and maintaining our infrastructure don’t have this opinion, else we are doomed,” commented an X user.

In the Road Quality by Country list from the World Population Review, Singapore, in fact, is ranked first, with a Quality of Road Infrastructure (QRI) score of 6.45, followed by Switzerland (6.36), the Netherlands (6.18), Hong Kong (6.06), and Portugal (6.05).

Additionally, according to a study published in February 2023, Japan and Singapore are tied for the number one spot on the Global Driver Satisfaction Index. Singapore’s Land Transportation Authority is also known for its rapid response in repairing roadworks, such as potholes and cracks. /TISG

