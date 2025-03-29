Photo: Instagram/Ronny Chieng
Malaysia-born comedian Ronnie Chieng is now a US citizen
MALAYSIA: Malaysian-born comedian-actor Ronnie Chieng has now become an American citizen, according to a report by The Straits Times.
Since 2015, the New York-based, 39-year-old has been a correspondent on the American satirical news programme The Daily Show.
In the latest episode of The Daily Show, Chieng was surprised by Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray, who went onstage ahead of the interview, telling him, “They said that you’re very excited today because today, you just found out you’ve become an American citizen.”
The news of his citizenship became public after that.
Crazy experience
Chieng shared that it was crazy he had to answer 100 questions during his citizenship interview, which he said was “the worst interview ever”. It was also a “crazy experience” finding out he had become an American citizen on the same day he had the interview with Murray.
He further joked that no one could answer the interview questions as they were very difficult. Some of the things he had to memorise were the names of the US colonies and states, as well as the current president.
From both Johor Bahru and Singapore
Chieng was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, but grew up in Singapore. He attended Fuchun Primary School, Pioneer Secondary School, and Pioneer Junior College. After that, he went to Australia to complete his studies.
In an interview, Chieng shared with CNA that he would travel between Malaysia and Singapore daily. He would wake up in JB at 4 a.m., take the Mickey Mouse school bus to get to Fuchun Primary School, spend the whole day at school, then take the bus all the way back and reach home at 8 p.m.
Inspiring Americans
Chieng became popular after moving to New York and becoming a correspondent for The Daily Show.
Following Donald Trump’s reelection as US president, co-host Desi Lydic asked Chieng to say something to inspire Americans in a November 2024 episode of their show.
Chieng then flaunted his Malaysian passport, saying that if anyone feels upset, hurt, or depressed about the turn towards fascism in their home country, they should examine their hearts, cancel their foreign passport, and return to Malaysia until Trump steps down.
He starred in Hollywood films such as Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021).