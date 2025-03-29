Malaysia-born comedian Ronnie Chieng is now a US citizen

MALAYSIA: Malaysian-born comedian-actor Ronnie Chieng has now become an American citizen, according to a report by The Straits Times. Since 2015, the New York-based, 39-year-old has been a correspondent on the American satirical news programme The Daily Show. In the latest episode of The Daily Show, Chieng was surprised by Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray, who went onstage ahead of the interview, telling him, “They said that you’re very excited today because today, you just found out you’ve become an American citizen.”

The news of his citizenship became public after that.

Crazy experience Chieng shared that it was crazy he had to answer 100 questions during his citizenship interview, which he said was “the worst interview ever”. It was also a “crazy experience” finding out he had become an American citizen on the same day he had the interview with Murray. He further joked that no one could answer the interview questions as they were very difficult. Some of the things he had to memorise were the names of the US colonies and states, as well as the current president. From both Johor Bahru and Singapore

Chieng was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, but grew up in Singapore. He attended Fuchun Primary School, Pioneer Secondary School, and Pioneer Junior College. After that, he went to Australia to complete his studies.