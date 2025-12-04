Maid loses 10 kg in a month after being denied proper meals, says she sometimes ‘ate pasta with just salt’

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has shared a heartbreaking account of her first month in a new household, saying she lost a staggering 10 kilograms because she was not given proper meals.

In a Facebook post shared in a helper support group, she explained that her struggle with hunger began almost as soon as she arrived.

She wrote, “[I have] no proper food. For breakfast, I’m the one who provides it because my employer doesn’t want to shoulder it. For lunch, sometimes if there are no leftovers, I only eat rice or noodles, or boiled pasta with no sauce or meat — just boiled pasta with salt because I have no choice. I’m still under probation.”

She also tried to seek help from her agency but said her pleas were brushed aside. The agency allegedly told her she was “not their only work” and proceeded to ignore her.

The helper confessed that her fear now centres on her upcoming medical examination. She worries that the results will be so alarming that MOM will intervene.

Although part of her hopes the authorities will take action because she knows her situation is wrong, she is also afraid that any inquiry could anger her employer and cost her the job.

“I also want the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to call my employer, but I know it will affect my work,” she wrote. “Is it possible that MOM will call my employer because I lost 10 kilograms in just one month?”

“Don’t be scared. The employer must give enough food.”

Many commenters urged the helper to prioritise her health and encouraged her to reach out to MOM or a migrant support organisation for immediate help. One netizen wrote, “It is difficult to believe someone can lose 10 kg in one month. If it is true, then it is a serious matter and must be reported to MOM. Remember the Myanmar helper who died after losing 15 kg due to lack of proper food. Her employer was jailed for 33 years.”

They added, “To employers: Learn to treat the helpers as your own family members and expect the same behaviour from the helpers.”

Another said, “Best is just to go directly to MOM and inform them of the situation and that you’re afraid to go back if they were to call the employer while you’re at home. Losing weight fast could be due to malnourishment, which could also lead to tuberculosis.”

A third suggested, “Just tell the doctor if the doctor asks you how your employer treats you… that’s it… the rest will follow. Don’t be scared. The employer must give enough food. How can you work if you don’t have energy from food?”

Despite the overflowing support she received, some netizens questioned the accuracy of her story. They noted that domestic helpers typically undergo medical check-ups only after six months of employment, while she claimed she had been with her employer for just one month.

Responding to the doubt, the helper clarified that she was a transfer worker. “I am a transferee. When I was with my ex-employer, I weighed 63 to 65 kg. Now with my new employer, I’m only 53 to 54kg!” she wrote.

According to guidelines from the Ministry of Manpower, employers of migrant domestic workers (MDWs) are responsible for ensuring that their workers have proper food, rest, shelter, basic amenities and enough ventilation, as well as a living environment that protects their safety and privacy.

The MOM also encourages employers to be mindful of their helper’s dietary needs. This means taking into account their cultural or religious practices and not insisting that they eat food they’re uncomfortable with or unfamiliar with.

