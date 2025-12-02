// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
‘I wake up anxious thinking of going to work’: Burnt-out employee asks if it’s ‘unreasonable’ to quit job after just six months

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A young employee who has been in her role for just half a year has taken to social media to ask Singaporeans whether it would be unreasonable for her to resign, given the growing stress, poor working conditions, and tense atmosphere within her department.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Sunday (Nov 30), she shared that her contract demands “long working hours and offers no childcare or parental leave, along with zero additional health benefits.” To make matters worse, she said there’s no real promise of being converted to a permanent position, as the company has made it clear that she could “easily be replaced if a more experienced applicant comes along.”

Beyond the structural issues, she said the environment itself has become emotionally draining. “I’ve been feeling burnt out and wake up anxious thinking of going to work. It’s a typical workplace with colleagues that whisper behind your back.”

Despite wanting to quit, she admitted feeling conflicted because she has only been with the company for a few months and is aware of how tough the job market has become. She also feels guilty because her department is already struggling with low headcount after several colleagues resigned.

“I have half a mind to send in my letter because of burnout and the above reasons…But also feel a bit bad because the department is low on headcount after a bunch of people resigned.”

Seeking perspective, she asked the locals: “I need a reality check. Is it unreasonable to want to leave in such a situation? And is it bad to leave a job after 5/6 months?”

“If you find something else, leave.”

In the Reddit thread, one Singaporean Redditor responded: “Leave only when you find a new permanent job. Companies don’t care when they need to lay off workers; it’s all business. You are selling your time for money; just get the job that pays and gives you the best.”

Another assured her, “It is never unreasonable/unwise to leave a job because of burnout; many have done the same. However, you would have to ensure that you have at least 6 months to 1 year of savings that can tide you across before thinking of resigning. The stress of not having a job and steady source of income will most likely outweigh what you feel right now.”

“Also, never ever feel bad because department is low on headcount. The company will never hesitate to cut you off if it is the other way around.”

A third shared, “If you find something else, leave. Better than being stuck at a job you hate. Personal story: I quit my 1st permanent job after 4 months. The next company, I stayed 7 years. I am in my third perm job now, 17 years at the company. It does not have to be a pattern—sometimes, you just find better stuff.”

