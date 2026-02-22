Local rethinks settling down in SG after seeing larger, cheaper condo in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A local man has begun reconsidering whether he wants to retire in Singapore after being struck by how spacious and affordable condominiums are in Malaysia.

In a post shared on SGWhispers, the man said that when he visited his relatives in Johor Bahru for the Chinese New Year holiday, he was shocked that their condo is much “bigger than a resale 4-room HDB and costs less than current SG resale prices.”

“My eyes really opened to the difference in quality of life. I see why most of them would rather rent a room/commute across the border than commit to buying a flat in SG. Numbers-wise, it doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“I haven’t bought a house in SG yet; I didn’t want to commit because of the high cost to low value (can’t really flip because I’m single). Now I am thinking if I should just buy in JB straight to prepare for retirement. As the years pass, SG has gotten less attractive to stay in because I really feel I am squeezed and stuck.”

The man also said his Malaysian relatives are practical people and hinted that unless someone is in the top 10 per cent, Singapore may not be comfortable for traditional goals like raising a family and supporting elderly parents.

“Anyone has story or advice to share? Grass is greener? Or is housing cost in Singapore unsustainable?” he asked others.

“JB’s cost of living is catching up with Singapore.”

In the comments, one netizen encouraged him to broaden his perspective by visiting other Asian countries before making any big decisions.

“Visit Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, etc, even Cambodia… I used to have the impression that they are backward farmland countries… But it’s eye-opening to see how these countries have advanced in city areas and in rural areas still maintain a simple lifestyle,” they wrote.

Others, however, cautioned him against rushing into anything. One pointed out that Johor Bahru’s cost of living has been steadily rising.

“JB’s cost of living is catching up with Singapore. Some things there are almost the same price. Do weigh your own pros and cons before moving there to retire,” the person advised.

Another suggested that he try it out first before committing. “[Why not] try living there and working in Singapore for a month first, la? Visiting is always nice. But only after you start settling down there and actually living will you realise it’s true that the grass is always greener on the other side.”

A fourth added, “If you are Malaysian, yes, you should buy. If you are Singaporean, then it’s not worth doing so. Do not forget that social visit passes are not meant for residing in Malaysia. Immigration has the right to deny you entry if you are found to be misusing the social visit pass that is meant for visiting only.”

